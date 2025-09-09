XRP Wallet Xaman Praised for Swift Action Against NPM Supply Chain Hack

By: Coincentral
2025/09/09 14:19
TLDR

  • Xaman wallet quickly audited its system after a major NPM supply chain attack.
  • Ripple CTO David Schwartz confirmed the wallet remained safe for users.
  • Malware targeted cryptocurrency wallets by secretly swapping addresses to steal funds.
  • Ledger CTO urged users without hardware wallets to pause on-chain transactions.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz has praised Xaman, a popular XRP wallet, for its fast response to a large-scale supply chain attack. The attack involved the Node Package Manager (NPM) ecosystem, where a developer’s account was compromised, infecting several widely used JavaScript packages.

The malware specifically targeted cryptocurrency wallets, aiming to redirect users’ funds by secretly swapping addresses. Schwartz noted that Xaman acted promptly to secure its platform, reassuring the community that user funds were protected.

Details of the Supply Chain Attack

The compromised NPM packages were widely used across JavaScript projects, increasing the potential risk for many applications. The malware sought to exploit uninitiated cryptocurrency users by automatically redirecting transactions from wallets such as MetaMask.

Charles Guillemet, CTO of Ledger, advised users who do not hold hardware wallets with clear transaction signing to temporarily halt on-chain activity. “Users should avoid conducting on-chain transactions until the ecosystem stabilizes,” he said.

The attack highlights vulnerabilities in the broader cryptocurrency and software development ecosystem. XRPL Labs co-founder Wietse Wind Supply remarked that chain attacks are becoming more frequent, emphasizing the need for robust security measures.

Xaman Wallet’s Response and Audit

Following the attack, the Xaman wallet team immediately conducted an internal security audit. The audit confirmed that the wallet remained secure and users’ funds were not at risk.

David Schwartz commended the team’s proactive approach, noting that timely audits and monitoring are essential in preventing potential losses. Xaman’s swift action reassured XRP holders and demonstrated the wallet’s commitment to user security.

The audit process included verifying the integrity of the wallet software and checking that no infected packages were present. The team also communicated openly with its user base, providing clear updates to maintain trust.

Broader Cryptocurrency Security Measures

Supply chain attacks have become a growing concern for the cryptocurrency industry, particularly as attackers increasingly target popular development tools. Security experts emphasize that software audits, hardware wallets, and secure signing processes are key defenses.

The incident reinforces the importance of cautious software use and proactive monitoring. Users are advised to stay updated on wallet advisories and follow recommended security practices to prevent potential losses from malware.

Ripple CTO Schwartz highlighted the importance of community vigilance, stating, “The industry must remain alert to evolving threats and ensure wallets and exchanges respond quickly.”

The post XRP Wallet Xaman Praised for Swift Action Against NPM Supply Chain Hack appeared first on CoinCentral.

