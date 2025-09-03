XRP Whales Defy September Slump With $1B Buying Spree

According to Santiment data, shared by crypto analyst Ali Martinez, large wallets holding tens of millions of tokens snapped up 340 million XRP in just two weeks. At current prices, that’s nearly $1 billion in fresh accumulation, a wave big enough to counterbalance broader market weakness.

At the same time, nearly $268 million worth of XRP has been pulled from centralized exchanges, signaling that many of these buyers intend to hold rather than trade.

Institutions Step In

It isn’t just anonymous wallets making moves. Japanese gaming company Gumi disclosed a $17 million purchase for its corporate treasury, while Hyperscale Data confirmed plans to allocate part of a $125 million fundraise into XRP alongside Bitcoin.

Market Infrastructure Expands

Institutional demand is also visible in derivatives and ETFs. CME Group recently saw XRP futures volumes break above $1 billion, and more than a dozen firms have filed with the SEC for a spot XRP ETF — a sign of rising confidence in XRP’s role beyond retail trading.

Can Buyers Beat the “September Curse”?

Crypto’s seasonal weakness has already dragged on the market this month. But with whales, treasuries, and institutions all pushing liquidity into XRP, the token may be better positioned than most to defy history. If the buying pressure holds, September’s curse could turn into an opportunity.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

