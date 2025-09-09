XRP whales flock to ALL4 Mining for Bitcoin mining, earning 0.3 BTC daily.

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 00:04
Recent on-chain data suggests a massive shift among XRP whales, who are shifting significant amounts of their XRP holdings toward smarter strategies rather than selling on exchanges. Instead of simply holding XRP during market fluctuations, whales are adopting a more cautious approach. On-chain data shows that some whales are dumping tens of millions of dollars worth of XRP daily, putting pressure on XRP prices and testing support levels. Due to market volatility, many large investors are turning to Bitcoin mining with ALL4 Mining, a stable source of passive income that provides consistent returns even during XRP price fluctuations, earning 0.3 or more BTC daily.

It’s this shift that has made ALL4 Mining a hot topic. This cloud mining platform now allows XRP holders to convert their tokens into one-click Bitcoin mining contracts. The results have been impressive, with top users reportedly earning over $30,000 per day, providing XRP holders with a reliable way to profit even during periods of heightened market volatility.

Why XRP Holders Are Turning to ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining

Holding XRP is indeed concerning; XRP’s price volatility, uncertain regulation, and limited passive income sources make locking up XRP risky. These reasons explain why more and more XRP holders are turning to ALL4 Mining cloud mining, a hands-off way to earn income.

Here’s why XRP holders are flocking to ALL4 Mining’s cloud mining contracts:

Cloud mining provides stability in XRP’s volatile market: Unlike XRP trading, cloud mining puts users’ assets to work for them, eliminating the need to predict the next price movement. This makes cloud mining a simple way to earn passive income.

No hardware setup required: The key advantage of platforms like ALL4 Mining is that cloud mining allows holders to earn cryptocurrency daily by renting computing power, without having to pay for diagnostics or endure the noise and heat of mining machines. This eliminates the traditional barriers of mining.

Expanding adoption: Demand for cloud mining is soaring; cloud mining service provider ALL4 Mining reported a 230% to 300% increase in the number of users mining XRP in just a few weeks. This clearly proves that this isn’t a passing fad, but rather a rapidly emerging trend in modern passive income strategies.

How can XRP holders get started with ALL4 Mining cloud mining?

Simply follow these steps to get started.

Step 1: Register an Account

Create your free account in less than a minute and receive a $15 welcome bonus, which will allow you to earn $0.60 per day for free with your initial deposit.

Step 2: Choose a Plan

Choose from a variety of profitable mining plans to suit your financial goals. Whether you are looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALL4 Mining has you covered.

Step 3: Start Earning Money

Watch your income grow with no management required. Daily profits will be automatically deposited into your account and you can withdraw profits to your cryptocurrency wallet address.

Get stable passive income by participating in the following contracts:

Contract Pricethe termDaily ProfitTotal income (principal + profit)Capital Return
$1002 days$4$100+$8=$108Yes
$6006days$7.38$600+$44.28=$644.28Yes
$300020 days$43.2$3000+$886=$3864Yes
$10,00035 days$173$10,000+$6,055=$16,055Yes
$100,00048 days$2,350$100,000+$112,800=$212,800Yes
$450,00035 days$16,425$450,000+$574,875=$1,024,875Yes

[Click here to learn more about hashrate contracts]

Investment Example:

Invest $100,000 to purchase $100,000 worth of BTC [Advanced Calculation Contract] with a 48-day contract term and a 2.35% daily interest rate.

After the purchase, your daily passive income = $100,000 * 2.35% = $2,350.

After 48 days, your principal and profit = $100,000 + $2,350 * 48 days = $100,000 + $112,800 = $212,800.

Profits are automatically credited to the investor’s account daily, and when they reach $100, there is the option to withdraw the funds or reinvest them in additional contracts for compounding gains.

Generous Affiliate Program

ALL4 Mining rewards those who help spread the word about its exceptional platform. By referring others, you can earn unlimited bonuses and commissions, further increasing your mining income. Take advantage of this opportunity to unlock additional, rich income streams.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrency offers unlimited financial growth potential, and ALL4 Mining’s cloud mining offers one of the most profitable and secure investment opportunities. Investors can no longer rely solely on XRP’s price movements and instead take smart steps to generate daily passive income.

Don’t limit your XRP value—start cloud mining today and take control of your financial future!

For more information, visit the official platform website: https://all4mining.com/ or download the mobile app to start your journey to stable income with one click.

Source: https://finbold.com/xrp-whales-flock-to-all4-mining-for-bitcoin-mining-earning-0-3-btc-daily/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
