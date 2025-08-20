XRP Whales Sell 470M Tokens in 10 Days, Price Risks Ahead

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 15:51
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.795-2.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10005-0.21%
XRP
XRP$2.8929-3.92%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01388-3.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022029+2.55%

Key Insights 

  • Whales offloaded 470M XRP in 10 days, driving prices below $3 and weakening market structure.
  • Despite losses, 93% of XRP supply remains profitable, raising questions of potential profit-taking pressure.
  • XRP eyes $2.78 support as RSI weakens, while traders await Powell’s Jackson Hole speech.
XRP Whales Sell 470M Tokens in 10 Days, Price Risks AheadXRP Whales Sell 470M Tokens in 10 Days, Price Risks Ahead

Whales holding between 10 million and 100 million XRP tokens have reduced their positions by around 470 million coins in the past 10 days, according to data shared by analyst Ali Martinez. “470 million $XRP sold by whales in the last 10 days!” he noted, pointing to a sharp drop in large-wallet balances.

During this period, XRP has fallen to $2.88, with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.79 billion. The token is down 45% in the last 24 hours and 11% over the past week. The decline in whale holdings appears to coincide with price weakness, as XRP struggled to hold above $3.20 and slipped below the $3.00 mark.

Profitable Supply Raises Questions of Profit-Taking

Despite the recent decline, more than 93% of XRP’s circulating supply remains in profit, according to Santiment data. Since mid-July, holders have enjoyed an average profit margin above 90%, and the metric has not dropped below 80% since last November, when XRP rallied after President Trump’s election victory.

 XRP Supply in Profit. Source: Santiment XRP Supply in Profit. Source: Santiment

The prolonged high profitability follows the conclusion of Ripple’s legal battle with the US. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and positive regulatory developments under the Trump administration. With most of the supply still in profit, analysts suggest that heavy profit-taking could emerge if the market experiences further bearish shocks.

Technical Outlook Weakens

XRP fell below several key technical levels in the past 24 hours. The token moved under the lower boundary of a symmetrical triangle pattern, the $2.95 support, and the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Failure to reclaim the 50-day SMA could bring the next support levels at $2.78 and $2.60 into play.

XRP/USDT daily chartXRP/USDT daily chart

Momentum indicators also point to weakness. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped below its neutral level, showing bearish momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator has entered oversold territory, which may indicate continued selling pressure but also raises the chance of a short-term pullback.

Market Watch Ahead of Powell’s Speech

Market participants are also looking ahead to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on Friday. With XRP holders sitting on strong profit margins, analysts are questioning how investors may react to broader market signals. “There’s a risk that extended profit levels could trigger heavier selling if sentiment worsens,” one trader commented.

For now, XRP’s ability to hold $2.78 support will be key. A break below could deepen losses toward $2.60, while a recovery above $2.95 may give bulls room to attempt a rebound.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/xrp-whales-sell-470m-tokens-in-10-days/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Ex-Trump administration official joins stablecoin giant days after leaving government role
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005528+3.44%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.803-2.19%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017412+0.95%
Share
Blockhead2025/08/20 16:45
Share
XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

Introduction: A New Era for Passive Crypto Income The cryptocurrency landscape has matured into one of the most attractive investment opportunities of our time. Digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum opened the door to decentralized finance, but XRP has taken its place as a leader in real-world financial adoption. With lightning-fast transactions and growing institutional […] The post XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.05143-0.13%
XRP
XRP$2.8949-4.00%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07436-0.52%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:54
Share
Matrixport: Bitcoin's declining volatility and decoupling from U.S. stocks are increasing Bitcoin's attractiveness to institutional investors

Matrixport: Bitcoin's declining volatility and decoupling from U.S. stocks are increasing Bitcoin's attractiveness to institutional investors

PANews reported on July 2 that Matrixport analyzed in its latest report that in the eyes of Wall Street, Bitcoin is ideally positioned as a "non-correlated asset" that can be
U
U$0.02-9.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 15:23
Share

Trending News

More

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

Matrixport: Bitcoin's declining volatility and decoupling from U.S. stocks are increasing Bitcoin's attractiveness to institutional investors

Democrats unveil COIN Act to block Trump and public officials from profiting off crypto

AI-Powered Tokens Emerging as the Next Big Trend in 2026?