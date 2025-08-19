XRP (XRP) Price: Token Must Reclaim $3 to Avoid Deeper Fall to $2.24 Level

TLDR

Brad Garlinghouse discussed XRP ETF prospects in an October 2024 interview that recently resurfaced

Multiple XRP ETF applications from major firms remain under SEC review as of August 2025

XRP price dropped below $3, down 5% in 24 hours, suggesting potential bearish momentum

Technical indicators show XRP must reclaim $3 support to avoid deeper correction toward $2.24

94% of XRP supply is currently in profit, a level historically associated with price tops

The cryptocurrency community is closely watching XRP price movements following the resurfacing of comments from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse about potential XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These developments come as the token faces technical pressure, having dropped below the crucial $3 support level.

A video clip from October 2024 featuring Garlinghouse discussing XRP ETF prospects during DC Fintech Week gained renewed attention in August 2025. In the interview, the Ripple CEO highlighted the rapid growth of Bitcoin ETFs, which attracted approximately $17 billion in inflows shortly after their January 2024 launch in the United States.

Garlinghouse noted this represented the fastest growth in ETF history at that time, demonstrating strong demand from both institutional and retail investors seeking regulated access to digital assets.

The Ripple executive mentioned that two or three XRP ETF filings were already in progress at the time of the 2024 interview. He expressed confidence that such products were “inevitable” and predicted the ETF market would expand beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

He also discussed the potential for “basket” ETFs that would hold multiple tokens in a single product, suggesting this format could attract greater institutional participation and potentially add buying pressure across several tokens, including XRP.

The resurfaced clip was shared on X by the account Crypto X AiMan, connecting ETF approvals with the possibility of major price movements for XRP. However, no specific timeline for potential approvals was confirmed.

Current Market Position

XRP showed weakness on Monday, dropping 5% over 24 hours to trade at $2.97. This decline pushed the price below the psychologically important $3 mark, a level that has proven significant in the past.

The last time XRP closed below $3 with high volume was in January, which preceded a 50% drop to $1.61 in April. Technical analysts suggest a daily close below this level could trigger a similar drawdown.

XRP Price on CoinGecko

If support fails, the first area of interest lies between the 50-day simple moving average at $2.94 and the recent local low of $2.72 reached on August 2. A deeper correction could test the zone between the 100-day SMA at $2.60 and the 200-day SMA at $2.45.

Should these supports fail to hold, the price could potentially reach $2.24, the level where July’s rally began. Chart analysis shows XRP breaking below a symmetrical triangle on the daily candle chart, with failure to close above the triangle’s support line at $3.00 putting the price at risk of falling further.

The relative strength index has declined from 61 to 45 over the past week, suggesting bulls have lost momentum. Additionally, analysis of the 90-day spot taker cumulative volume delta reveals that sell orders have become dominant since July 28, after XRP hit multi-year highs above $3.66 on July 18.

ETF Applications Status

As of August 2025, multiple XRP ETF applications remain under review by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No approvals have been granted yet, as the SEC often extends review periods for token-linked ETFs, citing the need for further analysis of market impact and investor protection measures.

The narrator of the resurfaced video listed firms reported to have filed for XRP ETFs, including Bitwise, Grayscale, 21Shares, Canary Capital, WisdomTree, CoinShares, VanEck, Fidelity, Ark Invest, and Franklin Templeton. There was also speculation about BlackRock potentially filing, though no official application existed at press time.

Legal experts indicate that approval timing remains uncertain, noting that previous applications for token-based ETFs beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum have faced repeated delays. They suggest that political and regulatory priorities under the current administration could influence the pace of approvals.

Market analysts point out that ETF speculation has frequently influenced XRP’s price in recent years. While institutional applications may signal confidence, the actual price impact depends on regulatory approval and investor demand once a product launches.

At present, XRP’s price appears more influenced by regulatory developments than technical indicators. Analysts suggest that sustained institutional demand for token-linked ETFs could establish new precedents for market growth, though without confirmed approval dates, the impact on XRP trading volumes and valuation remains speculative.

With 94% of the XRP supply currently in profit at current prices, a level that has historically aligned with price tops, investors are watching closely for signs of further correction or renewed momentum.

