XRPL Hackathon Seoul 2025” To Be Held on September 20 – Ripple, VCs, and Academic Partners To Join

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 01:49
XRP
XRP$2.9609-1.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018902+3.78%
Startup
STARTUP$0.012903+42.43%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000803+1.38%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002571-1.34%

Ripple joins as title sponsor alongside leading VCs, accelerators, and academic partners for a two-day fintech-focused builder competition in Seoul.

XRPL Korea today announced it will host the XRPL Hackathon Seoul 2025 on September 20 at Dreamplus Gangnam in Seoul. Themed “Built For Fintech,” the hackathon will bring together developers, entrepreneurs, and corporate innovators to design new payment, settlement, and revenue models on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

Participants will spend two days transforming ideas into projects, supported by expert mentors and on-site team matching. The hackathon will feature a Financial/Fintech track and special partner-sponsored challenges. Winners will share a $10,000 prize pool, secure a pitching slot at XRP Seoul 2025, and gain access to global VC and accelerator IR opportunities.

Ripple will serve as the title sponsor. Partners include Intervest, Strong Ventures, Tenity, Simsan Ventures, Nanuhm Angels Investment, Andis Partners, and the Gwanak Startup Venture Agency. Academic and ecosystem collaborators include Kwangwoon University’s Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation, Rocketpunch, and Glimpse.

The event is open to aspiring founders, Web3 and fintech startups, and corporate innovation teams. No prior blockchain experience is required; non-technical participants may join through on-site developer team matching.

“This hackathon is designed to be a launchpad for business,” said Jake Ku, Developer Advocate at XRPL Korea. “Participants will not only build on XRPL but also have the chance to present their vision directly to international partners and investors.”

Registration and Information https://www.xrplkorea.org/34

About XRPL Korea

XRPL Korea is a community dedicated to expanding the XRP Ledger (XRPL) ecosystem by supporting developers, founders and ecosystem partners through events, education and community programs.

Media Contact

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/xrpl-hackathon-seoul-2025-to-be-held-on-september-20-ripple-vcs-and-academic-partners-to-join/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analysts believe Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading below its fair value as its price volatility falls to historic lows, narrowing the asset's risk-read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,099.91+0.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1025+1.81%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:22
Share
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Share
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Share
NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

TLDR Q1 revenue reached $1.56 billion, up 1% YoY, beating expectations. All-flash array revenue rose 6% to $893 million, securing #1 market share. Public cloud services grew 33% YoY excluding Spot. Record cash flow from operations hit $673 million, free cash flow $620 million. Shares dropped 6% after a cautious Q2 outlook. NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: [...] The post NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0758+1.22%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4116+5.56%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02532-0.78%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/29 02:36
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Top Crypto to Buy Now: Why Pepeto Leads the Best Memecoins for the Bull Run