XRPR and DOJE ETFs debut on American Cboe exchange

Today is a historical milestone for two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, XRP and Dogecoin. REX-Osprey announced the official listing of two spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the price of XRP and Dogecoin in the United States.

The new crypto funds are available for US investors on the Cboe BZX Exchange. The REX-Osprey XRP ETF is trading with ticker XRPR, while the DOGE ETF is listed with ticker DOJE. The first XRP and DOGE ETFs were listed today, and they provide direct spot exposure to Dogecoin and XRP.

XRPR and DOJE are gates to crypto exposure

XRPR provides exposure to XRP, the native token of the XRP Ledger, which is a blockchain that enables fast and low-cost cross-border transactions. DOJE, on the other hand, is the first-ever Dogecoin ETF. It offers investors regulated access to the first memecoin that built global recognition through its Shiba Inu mascot and active online community.

Both funds use a structure under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which governs open-end mutual funds and ETFs in the US. This law was designed to protect investors from fraud, conflicts of interest, and poor oversight.

This route gives investors the protections of a regulated open-end ETF. Each fund will hold a majority of its assets in spot XRP or DOGE, while also investing at least 40% in other crypto ETFs and ETPs, including those traded outside the United States.

According to the SEC filing, XRPR charges an expense ratio of 0.75%, while DOJE charges 1.50%. The funds may also use a Cayman Islands subsidiary to buy crypto directly. This setup copies REX-Osprey’s Solana + Staking ETF (SSK), which launched in July and quickly grew past $275 million in assets.

Greg King, the CEO and founder of REX Financial and Osprey Funds, said, “Investors look to ETFs as trading and access vehicles. The digital asset revolution is already underway, and to be able to offer exposure to some of the most popular digital assets within the protections of the US ’40 Act ETF regime is something REX-Osprey is proud of and has worked diligently to achieve.”

REX Shares and Osprey Funds are two separate entities that work together on issuing cryptocurrency ETFs, giving more people exposure to the crypto and blockchain space.

Other crypto ETFs lag behind

Cboe lists XRPR and DOJE ETFs on September 18, 2025. Source: Cboe US Equities Exchanges.

Several ETF issuers are still waiting. Bitwise, 21Shares, WisdomTree, and Canary have XRP ETFs and ETPs proposals on Cboe BZX that were filed as Commodity-Based Trust Shares under the Securities Act of 1933. These filings went through the 19b-4 process and remain pending or under extended review. This path differs from REX-Osprey’s 1940 Act route.

The 1933 Act trust model needed an exchange rule change and separate registration, which created longer timelines and staged decisions. On the other hand, the REX-Osprey listed XRPR and DOJE on Cboe BZX as ’40 Act ETFs with their own prospectuses, and they began trading today.

Yesterday, the SEC approved generic listing standards that let NYSE, Nasdaq, and Cboe list spot commodity ETPs. This includes listing crypto funds and products, without case-by-case 19b-4 approvals if they meet the new criteria. This policy is expected to shorten approval windows and standardize requirements for future crypto products.

