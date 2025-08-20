XRP’s Institutional Money Momentum Builds Toward Year-End Record Target ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional interest in XRP has increased following a surge in wider crypto sentiments. The digital asset market has picked up a series of institutional wins since last month. Several analysts project these flows to boost the altcoin drive in 2025.

A new CoinShares Weekly Fund Flow report shows increased XRP year-to-date numbers. The asset has recorded a $421 million inflow this year, and with weeks to the end of the year, traders support a movement above $500 million worth of XRP—recent numbers factor in the current market direction.

Last week, XRP products saw $145.8 million amid price fluctuations, taking monthly numbers to $80 million. Currently, total assets under management (AUM) for the asset stand at $899 million, with bulls projecting a surge to the $1 billion mark in the coming weeks.

This follows a series of consistent performances for the altcoin in November. The previous week saw XRP gain $134.3 million, outpacing most altcoins in the run. After the US elections, the asset took a bull turn with its price soaring past $2.50. As a result, the asset’s market cap moved above $130 billion, temporarily flipping Tether as the third-largest crypto asset.

The market cap has surged from $30 billion to its present levels since Donald Trump’s win. Institutional investors have also sparked an accumulation spree alongside whales. A slew of crypto traders projected an upward price movement above its all-time high, igniting further interest.

According to CoinShares analysts, anticipation for a spot XRP ETF mounted further pressure. Asset managers WisdomTree, Canary Capital, and 21Shares have filed spot XRP ETF applications in the United States.

Total Market Sees Skyrocketing Inflows

Per the report, the total crypto institutional inflows stood at $3.2 billion, a net inflow for the 10th consecutive week. This spiked year-to-date flows to $44.5 billion, four times the previous 12-month highs. 

Bitcoin and Ethereum led the market due to growing ETF numbers and anticipated positive regulations in the US. Other altcoins also saw slight inflows, boosting overall market sentiment.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/xrps-institutional-money-momentum-builds-toward-year-end-record-target/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
