XRP’s Next Big Move: ETF Hype, Whale Accumulation, and a $30 Target

Crypto analyst EGRAG CRYPTO suggests that the token could be gearing up for a massive rally, with Fibonacci 1.618 projections placing XRP’s potential peak between $27 and $31.

EGRAG’s Fib Projection Puts XRP in the Spotlight

According to EGRAG, applying the same Fibonacci extension methods used on Ethereum should not exclude XRP. ETH’s Fib 1.618 projects a range of $7,700–$8,000, while XRP’s target sits at $27–$31. Some analysts even forecast ETH climbing to $15K–$20K in the coming months, yet skepticism remains around XRP’s upside. EGRAG argues this discrepancy is biased, stressing that XRP deserves equal consideration under the same technical frameworks.

The analyst also outlined a possible extended market cycle running into 2028, with a major bull top expected in late 2025 before a bear market in 2026.

Spot XRP ETF Approval Could Be a Game Changer

Momentum around XRP is also being fueled by Wall Street. Seven major asset managers, including Grayscale and Franklin Templeton, have filed amended spot XRP ETF applications with the SEC. Bloomberg estimates a 95% chance of approval by October, mirroring the approval pathway of Bitcoin ETFs earlier this year.

Approval could attract $5–$8 billion in institutional inflows, significantly deepening liquidity and legitimizing XRP within mainstream finance. Legal clarity following the SEC lawsuit dismissal has already positioned XRP as one of the few tokens with strong regulatory footing.

Whale Accumulation Strengthens Price Floors

On-chain data shows that whales added roughly 900 million XRP in August 2025, tightening exchange supply and stabilizing prices near the $3 level. However, July saw 660 million XRP move to exchanges, sparking a sharp 22% correction.

This dynamic highlights the importance of tracking whale-to-exchange flows. Accumulation trends suggest strong long-term conviction, but sudden large transfers can trigger volatility spikes.

Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin and XRPL Upgrades Add Utility

Beyond price speculation, Ripple’s upcoming developments add real utility to the XRP ecosystem. Its RLUSD stablecoin, set to launch in Japan via SBI in 2026, is expected to enhance XRP’s role as a bridge currency in cross-border settlements.

Meanwhile, XRPL’s latest upgrades — including an EVM-compatible sidechain and enhanced token escrow features (live since Q2 2025) — aim to attract developers and institutional tokenization projects. These improvements expand XRPL’s functionality, supporting broader adoption and potentially boosting demand for XRP.

Conclusion

With ETF approval looming, whale accumulation reinforcing stability, and Ripple pushing ecosystem upgrades, XRP is entering a pivotal phase. If EGRAG’s Fib analysis plays out, the token’s $27–$31 target may shift from speculation to possibility within the coming market cycle.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

