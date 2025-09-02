XVS price slips after $27M Venus Protocol phishing attack

By: Coin Journal
2025/09/02 19:16
Venus
XVS$6.0981-3.67%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01228-1.44%
RedStone
RED$0.4204-0.84%
  • A Venus network user suffered massive losses after authorizing a malicious transaction.
  • The perpetrator took seconds to drain vUSDT, BTCB, vETH, vXRP, and vUSDC.
  • The native token plunged sharply after the news.

While the crypto market displayed stability on Tuesday, XVS painted its daily chart red after news surfaced that a Venus Protocol user had encountered a sophisticated phishing scam, resulting in the loss of digital assets worth a whopping $27 million.

What attracted attention is how the incident unfolded.

It was not a weakness in Venus Protocol. The attacker gained complete access to the victim’s assets after a simple mistake.

According to an on-chain investigator, PeckShield:

The perpetrator’s burner wallet instantly drained the assets after the user approved access.

It took seconds to lose a fortune, likely accumulated in years.

Such incidents underscore the brutal reality in the DeFi world, where a simple mistake can translate to disastrous losses.

The numbers reveal how devastating the attack was:

  • $19.8M in vUSDT
  • $7.15M worth of vUSDC
  • $146K in vXRP
  • $22K in vETH
  • $285 Bitcoin on BNB Chain (BTCB)

The victim lost what most people would consider generational wealth, especially in the crypto industry.

What’s worse is that the hack didn’t happen due to weaknesses in Venus Protocol.

The attacker leveraged the user’s innocence and deception to orchestrate the scam.

Venus Protocol remains secure

One thing that the community would like to know is whether the perpetrator breached the Venus Protocol.

NO. The BNB Chain-based lending and borrowing protocol remained secure and fully operational.

The $27 million loss didn’t stem from a coding flaw, systematic exploit, or bugs in smart contracts.

It is part of the rising trend of social engineering frauds, where attackers trick users into authorizing token approvals.

In June, a New York scammer used social engineering to steal assets worth over $4 million from a Coinbase user.

Another similar incident had a victim losing over $240 million in August last year.

The weak point has nothing to do with the protocol, but the user who’s controlling the wallet.

Thus, the Venus Protocol remained operational after one of its users suffered a devastating loss.

Doesn’t that add to the victim’s frustration?

Risks linked to DeFi’s freedom

Decentralized finance thrived on permissionless technology.

However, that freedom carries significant dangers.

Token approvals ensure streamlined interactions between digital assets and decentralized applications (dApps).

Nevertheless, giving wallets unlimited approvals limits user control.

The powers turn deadly if the wallet belongs to a fraudster.

That’s what the Venus Protocol victim met – a simple approval turned out to be a complete disaster.

Furthermore, DeFi doesn’t have a refund button or helpline.

Mistakes are final in this industry, and the $27 million is likely gone forever.

XVS price outlook

Venus Protocol’s native token turned bearish amidst the scam developments.

It has lost more than 6% on its daily chart after a sharp dip.

XVS trades at $5.99 with an overwhelming selling pressure.

The 400% surge in 24-hour trading volume signals heightened activity, potentially from holders exiting positions to avoid further losses.

Bears dominate XVS’s price charts, hinting at more declines before the altcoin secures footing.

The post XVS price slips after $27M Venus Protocol phishing attack appeared first on CoinJournal.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.00924+1.10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.088+28.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Share
Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Revenue performance fell short of expectations, with net profit plummeting 94%, trading volume falling 10%, retail trading revenue falling 19% month-on-month, and institutional trading revenue falling 30% month-on-month.
LayerNet
NET$0.00009784-0.04%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 14:13
Share
BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to PR Newswire, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) announced the release of its August investor presentation and a video featuring Chairman Tom Lee, revealing that as of August 31st, its total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reached $8.98 billion, including 1,866,974 ETH (at $4,458 per coin), 192 BTC, and $635 million in cash. BitMine holds the world's largest ETH vault and the second-largest crypto asset vault, second only to Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine's institutional investors include ARK, Founders Fund, and Pantera. The company emphasized that the GENIUS Act and SEC Project Crypto will drive the long-term development of Ethereum. The presentation and video are now available on its official website.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,150.65+0.81%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000282+4.44%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.562+0.77%
Share
PANews2025/09/02 19:48
Share

Trending News

More

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

Kite secures $18 million in funding led by PayPal and General Catalyst

BNC's BNB holdings increased to 388,888, aiming to reach 1% of the supply by the end of the year