Yala announces recovery plan: Illegally minted YU tokens will be destroyed on September 23

By: PANews
2025/09/17 09:13
YALA
YALA$0.14576+7.53%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.08707-24.56%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.03%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23343+1.55%
Ethereum
ETH$4,497.32-0.59%

PANews reported on September 17th that Yala has released a post-mortem analysis of the September 14th attack, detailing the timeline of the incident, analysis results, and its recovery plan. According to the report, a hacker abused a temporary deployment key during authorized bridge deployment to set up an unauthorized cross-chain bridge and withdraw 7.64 million USDC (approximately 1,636 ETH). The YU price briefly decoupled from the USDC to $0.20 before stabilizing at $0.94. No protocol vulnerabilities were exploited, and no Bitcoin reserves were compromised.

Following the unauthorized overissuance of 30 million YU tokens to Solana, the hacker has returned a significant portion of the assets. The current status is as follows: 22.287 million YU tokens have been returned, and the remaining 7.713 million YU have been converted to 1,635,572 ETH. Regarding the recovery plan, all illegally generated YU will be destroyed on September 23rd, and liquidity will be fully restored: every user will be able to redeem YU for USDC at a 1:1 ratio. Some users were unfairly liquidated and penalized due to the YU decoupling. Starting September 23rd, Yala will initiate a claims process for liquidation penalty compensation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

DeFi Development Corp. spent $23.6 million to increase its SOL holdings, bringing its total holdings to 595,988. The Synthetix community proposed to acquire the decentralized options platform Derive at a valuation of $27 million. A trader bought LAUNCHCOIN for $9,075 a month ago, which is currently worth $4.7 million.
LaunchCoinonBelieve
LAUNCHCOIN$0.086276+0.50%
Solana
SOL$234.48-0.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,442.14+0.95%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 17:30
Share
Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle launches USDC on HyperEVM with CCTP V2, enabling seamless cross-chain transfers and expanding institutional access to regulated stablecoin liquidity. Circle has launched native USDC and CCTP V2 on HyperEVM, a high-speed blockchain in the Hyperliquid ecosystem. This enables developers, traders and institutions to access USDC on HyperEVM. The updated Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP V2) […] The post Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.03%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23345+1.56%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01734-5.03%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 10:00
Share
A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
SOON
SOON$0.3178+1.89%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003754-4.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02519-0.19%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/17 10:02
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

Qianxun Technology will acquire Web3 financial technology company Punk Code for no more than HK$25 million

Tezos collapses 15-day withdrawal bottleneck with lightning-fast Etherlink exits