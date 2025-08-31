Yesterday Saw the Largest Whale Movement in Bitcoin in Recent Times: Here’s What They Did

According to data from cryptocurrency analysis platform CryptoOnchain, yesterday’s profit realization in Bitcoin was recorded as the largest daily selling wave since February 2025, with approximately $4 billion.

This amount was one of the highest levels of the year, excluding the extraordinary profit realization that occurred on July 4th, which approached $9 billion.

According to the data, this massive selling pressure came mainly from whales:

Süper balinalar (>10.000 BTC): 2.17 milyar dolar

Big whales (1,000-10,000 BTC): $1.25 billion

Other whales (100-1,000 BTC): $495 million

CryptoOnchain noted that this move suggests that large, long-term investors are capitalizing on recent price increases and making substantial profits. This type of selling typically occurs at local peaks and can signal a short-term correction or consolidation.

The statement also noted that signals that Bitcoin is shifting from “strong hands to weak hands” could exacerbate market fragility. Experts point out that while this selling wave may not be the start of a long-term downtrend, it serves as a significant warning for short-term investors. Closely monitoring the movements of these whale groups going forward is crucial for predicting market direction.

*This is not investment advice.

