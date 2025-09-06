Yingyu Universe Invests HKD 300M in Guofu Quantum Shares

2025/09/06 06:23
Key Points:
  • Main event, investment in Guofu Quantum to promote digital economy growth.
  • Yingyu Universe’s HKD 300 million investment confirmed.
  • Guofu Quantum to issue 169 million shares at HKD 1.78 each.

Yingyu Universe, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, invested HKD 300 million in Guofu Quantum to advance Web3 ecosystem initiatives and cooperate with the Hong Kong government.

The investment aims to boost fintech development in Hong Kong, aligning with government digital economy strategies, and may influence market sentiment towards Web3 and digital finance sectors.

Yingyu Universe and Guofu Quantum Seal HKD 300M Deal

Yingyu Universe’s HKD 300 million investment in Guofu Quantum is aimed at accelerating Web3 and digital economy growth. Both companies confirmed the transaction through an official announcement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The investment focuses on expanding the Web3 ecosystem and digital economy, aligning with recent governmental efforts in the region. The collaboration intends to foster a robust environment for fintech advancements.

Market reactions suggest investor interest in the digital economy sector may increase following such strategic investments. “No direct statement or tweet from the official Yingyu Universe or its executives found on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Medium as of the latest review.” However, key figures and government officials have made no significant statements regarding this specific transaction.

Growing Appetite for Digital Innovation in Hong Kong

Did you know? Recent similar investments by Hong Kong companies indicate a growing appetite for digital innovation in alignment with the government’s economic goals.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) registers a 1.21% 24-hour increase, priced at $4,323.33. Its market cap stands at $521.85 billion with notable growth over 60 days. Trading volume shifts 24.62%, reflecting heightened activity. The following market statistics provide insight into price and volatility trends.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:38 UTC on September 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team emphasizes that such investments influence regional regulatory frameworks and technological adoption. They highlight that continued capital infusion into the Web3 scene may drive international competitiveness in fintech developments.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/yingyu-universe-invests-guofu-quantum/

