Yoane Wissa And Jacob Ramsey To Miss Newcastle United Match Vs Wolves

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 19:05
Threshold
T$0.01643+0.98%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3395-0.75%
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.0392-3.93%
Movement
MOVE$0.1295+3.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015991-0.99%

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 09: Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe in action during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on September 09, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Newcastle United via Getty Images

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed new signings Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Magpies host Wolves at St James’ Park looking for a first win of the season. Wissa was substituted after scoring for DR Congo against Senegal this week and will see a knee specialist, while Ramsey will miss a month after being forced off in the 0-0 draw with Leeds United on August 30.

Howe confirmed the £55m ($74m) signing from Brentford will not make his debut and could not provide an update on his return.

“Unfortunately [Wissa] won’t make this game, I saw him for the first time yesterday,” Howe said at his pre-match press conference.

“He’s feeling the effects of the injury he sustained just before he came off. So we are going to have to see how he is.”

“I don’t know [when he’ll be back]

. I think he will go away for tests and maybe see a specialist to see. Unfortunately I can’t give you that update.”

Ramsey made his first start for Newcastle after his £40m move from Aston Villa in the draw at Elland Road but was forced off after a heavy tackle and now faces a prolonged period out of the team. Newcastle faces Barcelona in its first Champions League match on Thursday.

“Jacob Ramsey is the only other injury concern we have,” Howe confirmed. “He will miss the game having suffered from that tackle against Leeds. His ankle swelled up at halftime and he had to come off.

“Unfortunately I think he will be missing until after the next international break so that is a big blow.”

Wissa’s injury means club record signing Nick Woltemade is in line to start. The 23-year-old Germany striker signed for £69m ($93m) from Stuttgart and trained this week.

“He’s fine,” said Howe. “He’s trained well and I’m really pleased with how he has looked in the first days. It’s a big change for him, a big opportunity as well.

“He’s got a great nature and a great character. He’s very calm. He’s gone straight into our training and not looked out of place.

“He has shown his qualities, so I am really pleased with how he has settled in.”

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 09: Nick Woltemade (C) during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on September 09, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Newcastle United via Getty Images

Nick Woltemade set for Newcastle United debut

Woltemade is now all but certain to play from the start, which is not something Howe tends to do with new signings immediately, especially if they are new to the Premier League.

Easy acclimatization to the league was a prerequisite to Newcastle’s transfer business this summer, but Woltemade represented a swift change of approach at the end of the transfer window as Alexander Isak forced his move to Liverpool.

But Isak’s refusal to play for Newcastle in any of their first three Premier League games left Howe in a tough position, before his stand in Anthony Gordon was sent off against Liverpool. He still has two matches to run on his suspension and will not play on Saturday.

In truth, Howe was always going to be forced into a difficult choice. Wissa has not trained much at all this summer as he looked to move to Newcastle before jetting off to Africa immediately. Though he would likely have started because he is used to the pace and physicality of English soccer, that would not have been an ideal situation.

But Woltemade is fit, sharp and ready. There are huge expectations on his shoulders, and he’ll need to prove himself a little earlier than expected. Saturday will be a huge occasion for everybody at Newcastle, not least its new star.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/harrydecosemo/2025/09/12/yoane-wissa-and-jacob-ramsey-to-miss-newcastle-united-match-vs-wolves/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

As crypto markets mature in 2025, presale investors are focusing less on hype and more on fully connected systems. Strong presale crypto projects in 2025 are those showing technical readiness, The post $405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.09+4.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.095-5.45%
Share
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/12 19:04
Share
New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Cointelegrap, according to research by security company Mosyle, the newly discovered malware ModStealer is targeting cryptocurrency users on macOS, Windows, and Linux systems to steal wallet private keys and login credentials. The malware was not detected by mainstream antivirus engines for nearly a month after being uploaded to the VirusTotal platform. ModStealer is spread through fake recruitment advertisements, especially targeting Web3 developers. After the user installs the malware package, the program will be embedded in the system background and run, stealing clipboard data, taking screenshots, and executing remote commands. Its code specifically targets Safari and Chromium browser wallet extensions. ModStealer persists on macOS by registering a background agent. The server is located in Finland but may use German infrastructure to mask the operator's source. The technical director of blockchain security company Hacken recommends developers verify the authenticity of the hiring company and domain name, share testing tasks through public code repositories, and open files in a temporary virtual machine without a wallet or private keys. He also emphasizes the need to strictly separate development environments from wallet storage environments, use hardware wallets, and verify transaction addresses on the device's display.
MAY
MAY$0.04499+1.76%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06305-4.04%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2781+4.10%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 19:19
Share
Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00687-4.58%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-8.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:35
Share

Trending News

More

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

ETHShanghai Hackathon Registration Open: AI×ETH, DeFi×Infra, Public Goods, and Open Source Development Tracks Fully Open