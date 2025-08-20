YOMIRGO Completes $5 Million Pre-A Round of Financing, Led by Gobi Partners

PANews reported on August 20th that YOMIRGO, an AI agent and Web3 platform, announced the completion of a $5 million Pre-A Series A funding round. This round was led by Gobi Partners, with participation from Boman Group, the Nordic Economic and Trade Promotion Association (NCIPA), FINWEX, Quest Enternal Group, Infinite Labs, and ZC Capital.
This round of financing will not only fuel the company's continued technological and product innovation, but also create a more open and sustainable value proposition for ecosystem partners and users. Going forward, YOMIRGO will further accelerate product development and global expansion, continuously promoting the deep integration of AI agents and Web3 technologies to create a next-generation AI intelligent application ecosystem.