You Can Now Get An NFT Passport Stamp From American Express

American Express launches NFT passport stamps using blockchain to help travelers preserve memories as physical stamps fade away.

This move shows both nostalgia for travel traditions and the rising demand for digital keepsakes.

How American Express Passport Stamps Work

Cardholders who use a U.S. consumer Amex card linked to their online account are eligible for the program.

Whenever they make international purchases or book trips, stamps are automatically generated. American Express has even backdated the feature, adding travel history from up to two years ago.

Moreover, each stamp displays only the country or region, a description and the date it was earned. Notably, sensitive information like personal trip details is not visible on Base.

This ensures privacy while still creating a shareable travel record. Stamps can be posted on social media, saved to a camera roll or used as a personal archive of travel milestones.

Why Blockchain for Travel Memories

Physical passport stamps are disappearing across parts of Europe as new electronic systems replace them.

American Express passport stamps are aiming to tap into traveller nostalgia by offering a digital replacement. According to a company survey, 73% of respondents wanted better digital ways to commemorate trips and 56% said they miss receiving traditional stamps.

Blockchain technology makes sure that each stamp is permanent, tamper-proof and securely stored, without relying on centralised servers.

By making the tokens non-transferable, American Express is aiming to avoid regulatory issues tied to speculation. This sets up the product as a utility-focused feature, rather than another crypto collectable.

Travel Industry Embracing Blockchain

American Express is not alone in bringing blockchain into travel. Platforms like Travala already allow users to book millions of hotels with crypto.

Data shows that crypto users tend to spend more per stay and stay longer due to remote work flexibility. Airlines and hospitality providers are also gradually accepting crypto payments.

American Express passport stamps stand out because they address an emotional need, rather than a payment process.

Instead of focusing on transactions, the stamps celebrate the experiences behind them. This makes the feature appealing to travellers who value memories as much as convenience.

Market and Industry Response

The launch has been received positively. American Express shares rose slightly this week after the announcement, while Coinbase stock also edged higher.

The move shows confidence that blockchain can be integrated into mainstream financial products without relying on speculation.

Overall, American Express passport stamps show how blockchain can move beyond finance and speculation into everyday applications. Instead of focusing on profit, the stamps prioritise user experience and memory preservation.

For a company with a long history in travel services, the feature combines tradition with technology in a way that feels natural.

As physical stamps disappear, American Express offers a modern alternative that could redefine how travellers capture their journeys.