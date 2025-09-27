The post YouTube Music announces plans to test new AI host appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. YouTube Music has announced that it will test a new artificial intelligence feature meant to engage its users. In its recent statement, the company mentioned that it will test out the AI music host feature, noting that it will provide relevant stories, fan trivia, and commentary about whatever a user is listening to. The move comes two years after Spotify announced the launch of its AI DJ, a feature where it delivers a curated selection of music alongside AI-powered spoken commentary about the tracks and artists that users are interested in. At the time, Spotify claimed the idea behind the feature was to ensure that it was aware of the taste of its users when it comes to music, so the DJ can choose what to play when they hit the button. The company said it was like having an “AI DJ in your pocket.” YouTube Music to test its new AI host feature In its blog post, YouTube claims its new AI hosts are currently undergoing tests at YouTube Labs, its new hub for AI experiments. It also added that YouTube Labs is “a new initiative dedicated to exploring the potential of AI on YouTube.” The new AI lab is expected to share a similarity to Google Labs, Google’s experimental arm that allows users to test early-stage AI products and provide feedback. YouTube Labs is open to all users, which means that users do not need to subscribe to a premium membership to access the new hub. However, the company noted that only a limited number of its users based in the United States will be allowed to test out the experimental phase of the program. The move is in line with YouTube’s shift towards AI, with the company announcing the implementation of several AI features across the main… The post YouTube Music announces plans to test new AI host appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. YouTube Music has announced that it will test a new artificial intelligence feature meant to engage its users. In its recent statement, the company mentioned that it will test out the AI music host feature, noting that it will provide relevant stories, fan trivia, and commentary about whatever a user is listening to. The move comes two years after Spotify announced the launch of its AI DJ, a feature where it delivers a curated selection of music alongside AI-powered spoken commentary about the tracks and artists that users are interested in. At the time, Spotify claimed the idea behind the feature was to ensure that it was aware of the taste of its users when it comes to music, so the DJ can choose what to play when they hit the button. The company said it was like having an “AI DJ in your pocket.” YouTube Music to test its new AI host feature In its blog post, YouTube claims its new AI hosts are currently undergoing tests at YouTube Labs, its new hub for AI experiments. It also added that YouTube Labs is “a new initiative dedicated to exploring the potential of AI on YouTube.” The new AI lab is expected to share a similarity to Google Labs, Google’s experimental arm that allows users to test early-stage AI products and provide feedback. YouTube Labs is open to all users, which means that users do not need to subscribe to a premium membership to access the new hub. However, the company noted that only a limited number of its users based in the United States will be allowed to test out the experimental phase of the program. The move is in line with YouTube’s shift towards AI, with the company announcing the implementation of several AI features across the main…

YouTube Music announces plans to test new AI host

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 20:28
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1228+7.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010403-32.65%
Movement
MOVE$0.1092+0.09%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.003001+19.99%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03905+5.91%

YouTube Music has announced that it will test a new artificial intelligence feature meant to engage its users. In its recent statement, the company mentioned that it will test out the AI music host feature, noting that it will provide relevant stories, fan trivia, and commentary about whatever a user is listening to.

The move comes two years after Spotify announced the launch of its AI DJ, a feature where it delivers a curated selection of music alongside AI-powered spoken commentary about the tracks and artists that users are interested in.

At the time, Spotify claimed the idea behind the feature was to ensure that it was aware of the taste of its users when it comes to music, so the DJ can choose what to play when they hit the button. The company said it was like having an “AI DJ in your pocket.”

YouTube Music to test its new AI host feature

In its blog post, YouTube claims its new AI hosts are currently undergoing tests at YouTube Labs, its new hub for AI experiments. It also added that YouTube Labs is “a new initiative dedicated to exploring the potential of AI on YouTube.” The new AI lab is expected to share a similarity to Google Labs, Google’s experimental arm that allows users to test early-stage AI products and provide feedback.

YouTube Labs is open to all users, which means that users do not need to subscribe to a premium membership to access the new hub. However, the company noted that only a limited number of its users based in the United States will be allowed to test out the experimental phase of the program.

The move is in line with YouTube’s shift towards AI, with the company announcing the implementation of several AI features across the main YouTube application.

Earlier this month, the company announced the release of a series of AI tools for creators, including GenAI tools for Shorts creation. YouTube is deploying a custom version of Veo 3, Google’s text-to-video generative AI model, to Shorts.

In addition, it will add a new remixing tool, an “Edit with AI” feature, and many other tools. With the custom version, Veo 3 Fast, creators can apply motions from a video to an image, add different styles to their videos, and insert objects into the video with a simple text prompt.

New features and a crackdown on AI slop

Creators can also change the dialogue from eligible videos into soundtracks for other Shorts using Google’s AI music model, Lyria 2. The company also showed off new and updated tools in its Studio, where creators can manage their channels and track analytics. It also said its likeness detection feature, which was announced last year, is now in open beta. The feature is expected to help people flag and remove any unauthorized videos using their facial likeness.

Other features include a countdown timer for new releases for YouTube Music and a chance for users to release thank you videos. The company is also exploring a pilot program for US listeners that will allow them to access exclusive merchandise drops from artists. Also, video podcast creators in the US will be able to create clips more easily with AI suggestions, according to YouTube.

A new feature that will turn audio podcasts into video podcasts is also expected to be released next year, the company said. While YouTube is embracing AI through the deployment of these new features, it is also cracking down on AI slop. The company recently updated its policies to crack down on creators generating revenue from inauthentic content, including mass-produced videos and other types of repetitive content.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/youtube-music-plans-new-ai-host/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Over 9,400 investors Invested in the First DEX On XRPL: DeXRP Raised $6.5 Million in ICO

Over 9,400 investors Invested in the First DEX On XRPL: DeXRP Raised $6.5 Million in ICO

The post Over 9,400 investors Invested in the First DEX On XRPL: DeXRP Raised $6.5 Million in ICO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 19, 2025 The crypto market in 2025 is facing one of its strongest bull runs in years. Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading at new ATHs, while institutional interest in blockchain adoption is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. But perhaps the most surprising narrative of this cycle is the explosive resurgence of XRP and XRPL. Once underestimated, the XRP Ledger has evolved into a powerful blockchain ecosystem, boasting ultra-fast settlement speeds, near-zero fees, growing enterprise integrations, and over 300% growth for last year.  XRPL is quickly becoming a serious competitor to Ethereum and Solana in the DeFi space, and DeXRP, the first-ever DEX on XRPL, will become a trading hub for institutional investors, ordinary traders, and new DeFi ecosystems.  DeXRP Listing Announcement  In just two months, DeXRP has already raised almost $6.5 million and attracted over 9,300 unique investors. This makes it one of the largest presales ever launched on XRPL, which the team views as a sign of strong investor confidence in the project’s vision and utility. The quick rise of DeXRP has not gone unnoticed. Forbes, one of the most powerful business media in the world, has featured the project and acknowledged it as one of the major up-and-coming participants in the XRPL DeFi ecosystem.  DeXRP is preparing to launch trading with liquidity support and announced tier-one partnerships. The team has already confirmed collaborations with WOW Earn and Micro3 and has become an official sponsor of the WOW Summit in Hong Kong, a leading blockchain industry event. The presale allocation is nearly sold out, and the listing price has been set at $0.35 per token. The current token price is $0.14015, and investors can purchase $DXP through Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, XRP Ledger, Bitcoin, or USDT on compatible networks. DXP Tokenomics and Utility  To provide stable…
NEAR
NEAR$2.729+1.79%
Binance Coin
BNB$984.17+4.89%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011994-0.05%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:23
Share
From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and popular altcoins, prices are going down – what’s causing this drop? Is it a short slump or a sign of bigger trouble? Key Takeaways The prices of the dominant cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, declined considerably in the past week. The popular altcoins like Dogecoin also followed suit. The ... Read more The post From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Sign
SIGN$0.07693+1.17%
Wink
LIKE$0.0079+2.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07548+1.56%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/09/27 20:55
Share
SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

De uitgever van de grootste stablecoin ter wereld, Tether, zou binnenkort een van de grootste private financieringsrondes ooit in de crypto industrie kunnen afronden. Volgens bronnen van Bloomberg zijn zowel SoftBank als Ark Investment Management in gesprek om te investeren in deze nieuwe kapitaalinjectie van Tether Holdings SA. De gesprekken... Het bericht SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
ARK
ARK$0.4182+2.44%
MANTRA
OM$0.1657+3.43%
OP
OP$0.6712+3.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

Over 9,400 investors Invested in the First DEX On XRPL: DeXRP Raised $6.5 Million in ICO

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

Crypto ETFs Move Past Bitcoin & Ethereum Pepeto Gains Spotlight After DOGE and XRP Listings

Bitcoin Treasury Company POP Culture Plans to Raise $6 Million in a Rights Issue