YouTube TV, NBCUniversal warn of impending carriage dispute

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: A detail view of a NBC Sunday Night Football video camera during the first half between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Ric Tapia | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images YouTube TV subscribers may soon be without "Sunday Night Football," "The Voice" and other NBCUniversal programming as the parties ramp up for a carriage dispute that could lead to a blackout at the end of the month. CNBC reported the two sides could be headed for a potential blackout earlier Thursday. It's a sign of YouTube's relatively newfound muscle in streaming and television. YouTube TV has about 10 million subscribers, according to people familiar the matter. NBCUniversal said in a statement that YouTube TV "has refused the best rates and terms in the market, demanding preferential treatment and seeking an unfair advantage over competitors to dominate the video marketplace — all under the false pretends of fighting for the consumer. The result: YouTube TV customers will lose access to NBCUniversal's premium programming." Starting Thursday night, NBCUniversal will begin running messages for YouTube TV customers alerting them to the impending loss of networks if a deal isn't reached. NBCUniversal has never "gone dark" in its history in the U.S., both under the ownership of Comcast and General Electric before that, according to a company spokesperson. YouTube TV issued its own statement Thursday, saying, "NBCUniversal is asking us to pay more than what they charge consumers for the same content on…