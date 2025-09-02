Yunfeng Financial: Purchased 10,000 ETH, with a total investment cost of US$44 million

PANews reported on September 2nd that Yunfeng Financial announced that its board of directors has approved the purchase of ETH on the open market as a reserve asset. As of the date of this announcement, the group had purchased a total of 10,000 ETH on the open market, with a total investment cost (including fees and expenses) of US$44 million. The purchase was funded from the group's internal cash reserves, and the ETH purchased is listed as an investment asset in the group's financial statements.

