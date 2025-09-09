Yunfeng Financial: Received approval from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to provide virtual asset trading services

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Zhitong Finance, Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) stated that it has obtained approval from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to upgrade its existing Category 1 (securities trading) regulated activities license to provide virtual asset trading services under the arrangement of opening a comprehensive account on the Securities and Futures Commission's licensed platform.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.