YZi Labs Backs USD.AI in Push to Finance AI Infrastructure with Stablecoins

YZi Labs has announced a strategic investment in USD.AI, a stablecoin protocol focused on funding artificial intelligence infrastructure. USD.AI currently manages over $62 million in assets locked on-chain and targets underserved builders with hardware-backed loans. The protocol merges DeFi mechanics with physical asset financing, aiming to create capital access where traditional banking falls short.

USD.AI Builds Capital Bridge Between Crypto and Hardware

USD.AI provides loans collateralized by physical AI hardware and completes funding processes in under seven days. This model contrasts with traditional credit, which often takes up to three months to close transactions. The speed and security of USD.AI financing directly address barriers smaller operators face in accessing essential infrastructure capital.

USD.AI aligns depositors, borrowers, and infrastructure providers under a single capital flow. Through asset-backed lending, it creates scalable financial rails that reflect real-world hardware productivity. The stablecoin structure delivers dependable returns while supporting AI development lacking access to legacy financial channels.

USD.AI integrates partnerships to optimize its yield-generation mechanics. Collaborations with K3 Capital, Concrete, Euler, and Pendle support its AutoVaults product for automated capital management. These alliances aim to ensure lending efficiency while maximizing throughput for the AI sector’s demands.

Stablecoin Financing Gains Momentum in AI Infrastructure

YZi Labs identified USD.AI’s stablecoin approach as a new financial primitive that meets AI’s hardware demand surge. With compute costs rising, the protocol’s real-world backing offers a timely solution for infrastructure funding. USD.AI directly counters current concentration in AI financing where a few players dominate.

The broader AI ecosystem is projected to require over $6.7 trillion in infrastructure spending within five years. Most operators lack access to the capital flow necessary to build at scale. USD.AI’s design presents a financing tool to fill this structural gap with faster, hardware-secured lending.

By embedding physical hardware in its collateral model, USD.AI reduces risk and speeds up decision-making. Its structure supports sustainable yields for depositors and liquidity for borrowers. This dual incentive approach underpins its early traction and long-term vision for infrastructure-driven stablecoin finance.

USD.AI Secures Strategic Support from YZi Labs

YZi Labs confirmed its investment in USD.AI, citing the team’s resilience through several market cycles. The firm emphasized USD.AI’s role in linking crypto-native systems with real-world infrastructure demand. This move highlights a shift in crypto venture capital toward asset-backed finance models over purely digital tokens.

The funding will support USD.AI’s growth as it works to onboard more hardware builders. Fast capital deployment will enable broader AI innovation beyond traditional bank-funded projects. USD.AI aims to remove structural delays and provide liquidity where it is urgently needed.

USD.AI plans to scale its stablecoin ecosystem to support more hardware operators globally. The protocol continues to evolve as a foundational layer that connects digital finance with physical production. With stablecoin momentum building, USD.AI positions itself as a bridge for sustainable AI infrastructure growth.

