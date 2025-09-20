YZi Labs Expands Ethena Labs Investment to Drive USDe Growth

YZi Labs deepens its investment in Ethena Labs to boost adoption of the $14B USDe stablecoin.

Ethena Labs plans broader ecosystem expansion with new compliant products and institutional settlement solutions.

YZi Labs has expanded its investment in Ethena Labs, the developer of the USDe synthetic dollar stablecoin.

This stablecoin is attracting attention, having surpassed a market capitalization of $14 billion and recorded a total value locked (TVL) in the range of $13–$14 billion.

With this surge, USDe has solidified its position as one of the most prominent stablecoins on the market and has naturally attracted new support from strategic partners like YZi Labs.

Expanding USDe’s Reach and Building New Institutional Bridges

YZi Labs’ additional investment not only strengthens Ethena’s balance sheet but also fuels its broader adoption.

The primary focus is on bringing USDe to life across multiple platforms—from centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges to the growing DeFi ecosystem.

Furthermore, Ethena will expand its presence on the BNB Chain, including integration with money markets and new partnerships with various projects on the network.

Furthermore, Ethena is also preparing two ambitious new products. First, USDtb, a fiat-based stablecoin geared towards greater regulatory compliance. Second, Converge, an institutional settlement layer that will handle large-scale transactions while paving the way for the tokenization of real-world assets.

Furthermore, Converge is expected to bridge the gap between the traditional financial sector and the evolving blockchain infrastructure.

Even so, achieving success won’t be a seamless ride. Regulation remains a challenge, especially since synthetic stablecoins like USDe remain in a gray area in many jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, as of the writing time, the Ethena native token (ENA) is changing hands at about $0.6710, down 5% over the last 24 hours, with $4.62 billion in market cap.

YZi Labs Balances RWA Finance With Web3 Entertainment

In retrospect, YZi Labs’ expansion into Ethena Labs is just one of several recent moves.

On the other hand, CNF previously reported that in early July, YZi Labs joined the Digital Asset mission through the Canton Network. This network is designed to bring real-world assets to the blockchain while maintaining institutional privacy while ensuring interoperability within a legally compliant framework.

YZi Labs’ presence on the Canton Network clearly demonstrates their desire to participate in the RWA-based financial transformation.

Furthermore, at the end of June, YZi Labs also invested in MEET48, a Web3 platform that seeks to transform the way fans interact with their idols. With its blockchain-based voting mechanism, MEET48 opens up new opportunities for fans to rank idols in a more transparent and participatory manner.

While this may seem far removed from stablecoins or DeFi, this move shows that YZi Labs is not solely focused on finance but also intends to explore the community-driven digital entertainment sector.

