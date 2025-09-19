YZi Labs invests in Ethena Labs to support the expansion of the USDe ecosystem

PANews reported on September 19th that YZi Labs announced it has deepened its holdings in Ethena Labs and will continue its strategic support for the development of the USDe ecosystem. USDe is the fastest-growing and third-largest dollar-denominated crypto asset in history, with a current circulating supply exceeding $ 13 billion. YZi Labs' support will promote the expansion of USDe's application across centralized and decentralized platforms, and will contribute to the development of new products : USDtb (a fiat-backed stablecoin) and Converge (an institutional settlement layer). PANews reported on September 19th that YZi Labs announced it has deepened its holdings in Ethena Labs and will continue its strategic support for the development of the USDe ecosystem. USDe is the fastest-growing and third-largest dollar-denominated crypto asset in history, with a current circulating supply exceeding $ 13 billion. YZi Labs' support will promote the expansion of USDe's application across centralized and decentralized platforms, and will contribute to the development of new products : USDtb (a fiat-backed stablecoin) and Converge (an institutional settlement layer).