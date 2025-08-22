YZY memecoin sniped by same wallet as TRUMP and LIBRA, on-chain analysis shows

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/22 18:44
Blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps has uncovered that at least one investor who profited from TRUMP and LIBRA was also among the first to buy Ye’s YZY memecoin.

Summary
  • The first major YZY memecoin purchase occurred on launch day, with a wallet (AwY1V) acquiring $250,000.
  • On-chain analysis has linked this wallet to addresses involved in sniping TRUMP, LIBRA, and HAWK launches.

Research by blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps has revealed that at least one of the investors who previously sniped the TRUMP and LIBRA token launches was also among the early snipers of Ye’s YZY memecoin, which officially launched on the Solana (SOL) blockchain on August 21.

According to Bubblemaps, the first significant YZY purchase occurred on launch day, when a wallet (AwY1V) acquired $250,000 worth of the token. On-chain analysis shows strong links between this wallet and addresses involved in previous major memecoin launches, including LIBRA, TRUMP, and HAWK. Bubblemaps analysts believe the owner of AwY1V—reported to be someone named Naseem—likely used other addresses to further maximize profits.

YZY memecoin sniped by same wallet as TRUMP and LIBRA, on-chain analysis shows - 1

YZY memecoin sniper: pure skill or insider play?

AwY1V sold part of the initial $250,000 investment for $800,000, while still holding approximately $600,000 worth of YZY memecoin, according to Bubblemaps. However, the report was published 15 hours ago, and since then the memecoin has plunged further, with its market cap now around $200 million — down roughly 93% from the $3 billion peak it reached within 40 minutes of launch.

Naseem first made headlines earlier this year by turning a $1.1 million investment in the TRUMP memecoin into over $100 million. Analysts at Bubblemaps are questioning how he has repeatedly appeared at the forefront of all these high-profile memecoin launches—including TRUMP, HAWK, LIBRA, and now YZY: “Is it pure skill, or does he know something more?”


