ZachXBT Slams XRP Holders as “Exit Liquidity” While Ripple Price Slips to $3.0

Blockchain sleuth ZachXBT has targeted XRP holders, calling them out for constantly preventing further upside potential for the Ripple price.

His rebuke comes despite technical analysis showing XRP price could be primed for growth as whales take position.

ZachXBT Calls XRP Holders “Exit Liquidity” in Scathing Critique

In a series of blunt posts on X (Twitter), blockchain detective ZachXBT dismissed the community’s role in the industry.

His comments sparked fresh debate over the long-standing utility versus speculation divide in altcoins.

ZachXBT expressed no intention of supporting Ripple’s token holders, articulating that XRP investors provide “nothing of value to the industry except exit liquidity for insiders.”

On this account, the on-chain sleuth grouped them with other projects he deems structurally flawed. His critique extended beyond Ripple’s powering token, targeting Cardano (ADA), Pulsechain (PLS), and Hedera (HBAR).

ZachXBT’s comments suggest that these communities are equally unworthy of support. Nevertheless, investors must always conduct their own research and not rely on popular accounts for investment decisions.

ZachXBT’s Broadside Against MLM Chains

Further, ZachXBT revealed bias against MLM chains, alluding to multi-level marketing schemes such as pyramid schemes.

Such initiatives ride on little real utility, where projects rely more on hype, recruiting, or community shilling than actual innovation or genuine technological progress.

Insider enrichment also describes such projects where influencers cash out while new retail investors keep buying.

Additional characteristics include cult-like promotion, where communities are seen as aggressively defensive and promotional, more focused on numbers going up than on building.

The comments come when XRP’s market performance is under pressure and trapped in horizontal consolidation. As of this publication, the token traded at $3.01, up by 0.21% on the day.

Ripple (XRP) Price Performance. Source: BeInCrypto

While the price gain is modest, the renewed criticism highlights a broader sentiment shift that has dogged Ripple for years.

Despite legal victories against the US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) and prospects for an XRP ETF, skepticism about XRP’s real-world utility remains widespread.

ZachXBT’s criticism resonates with a segment of the crypto industry that views certain projects as little more than speculative vehicles.

Nevertheless, the backlash from Ripple’s community has been swift. Defenders point to the project’s partnerships with financial institutions and its cross-border payments technology as evidence of real utility.

Still, ZachXBT’s reputation as one of crypto’s most prominent on-chain investigators ensures his words carry weight, even if divisive.

