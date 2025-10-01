The post ZCash Price Skyrockets 31% – What’s Driving the Breakout Rally? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

I’ve been closely tracking the crypto markets, and the last day has been extraordinary for ZCash. In just 24 hours, ZEC price surged a staggering 30.82%, notching up a fresh local high at $89.52. This is while its 7-day gains soared to nearly 64%. With a sizable bump in market cap now sitting at $1.44 billion, and a trading volume spike to $253 million. ZCash is suddenly the talk of the privacy coin sector. Wondering what sparked this explosive upside? Let’s dive into the underlying catalysts and what they mean for ZEC’s outlook moving forward.

Top Reasons Behind ZCash Price Surge:

The momentum behind ZEC’s turbocharged rally isn’t just a product of market play. The September 16 launch of Zashi CrossPay, a privacy-focused protocol allowing shielded cross-chain swaps, ignited real, measurable adoption within the ecosystem. Because users can now privately move ZEC between blockchains like BTC and ETH, ZCash’s utility as a privacy layer has expanded far beyond its original use case. The numbers prove it: shielded transaction volume hit 3.06 million ZEC for September, a 15.5% month-over-month jump.

Adding fuel to the fire, ZEC’s trading volume recently overtook that of Monero (XMR), setting a new tone for the privacy coin market. Regulatory headwinds for more transparent cryptocurrencies have led investors to reconsider ZCash’s zk-SNARKs, which offer privacy yet maintain an audit trail—potentially more palatable for institutions. Still, with the RSI running high and the trade crowded, I’ll be watching for signs of sudden profit-taking.

ZCash Price Analysis:

This product-driven boost arrived just as ZEC price broke out from an 8-year logarithmic downtrend. Technical traders, myself included, see this breakout as more than a passing spike, it looks like a long-term trend reversal. The RSI sits at a lofty 77.7, a sign of potential overbought conditions, but also a hallmark of prior bull runs. Critical upside levels loom at $98.20 and $115–$161 on Fibonacci extensions. This is while the $87.50 zone remains a key support threshold to solidify further gains.

Overall, ZEC’s breakout is a rare alignment of compelling tech upgrades, positive technical structure, and rising demand for financial privacy. However, maintaining elevated shielded activity, holding above $87.50, and respecting the 200-day EMA at $44.37 on pullbacks will be crucial for confirming a new uptrend.

