Zexpire targets growth backed by rising 0DTE trading trend

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 18:41
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Zexpire presale surges past Avalanche and Stellar, fueled by viral 0DTE trading trend.

Summary

  • Zexpire links to the viral 0DTE trend with a presale at $0.003 and 800% upside potential.
  • It offers staking rewards, airdrops, and deflationary burns to boost long term value.
  • With $3 billion options volume rising, Zexpire is the first DeFi 0DTE protocol to watch in 2025.

In the competitive landscape of presale investments, a new contender is capturing the spotlight. Zexpire (ZX) is reportedly eclipsing even established giants like Avalanche and Stellar in attracting investor capital. 

A key catalyst for this momentum appears to be the project’s novel connection to the viral 0DTE (Zero Days to Expiration) trading trend, prompting analysis into how this concept is fueling its #1 presale status.

ZX presale live: Early investors massive upside

Zexpire is making waves with its ZX token presale, launching at an attractive price of $0.003. This offers early investors an almost 800% upside potential before the token lists at $0.025.

Industry experts are closely monitoring Zexpire, especially as options trading emerges as DeFi’s fastest-growing segment, boasting a daily volume of $3 billion and climbing.

Zexpire stands out as the first 0DTE (zero days to expiration) DeFi protocol, simplifying options into an intuitive one-click daily prediction game. The inherent demand for the ZX token is driven by its integral role in every play.

Benefits for presale participants

Early buyers of ZX enjoy significant advantages, including:

  • APR staking rewards available before the Token Generation Event (TGE).
  • Cashback on in-game activities.
  • Loyalty bonuses.
  • Exclusive airdrops and early beta access.

Zexpire’s deflationary strategy is designed to maintain long-term value. This includes burning 20% of all fees, implementing buybacks to support the price, and ensuring seamless adoption through multi-chain availability (Base, Solana, TON, Tron).

Act fast – the price of ZX increases with each presale stage. The current price of $0.003 for ZX will not last.

Conclusion

While Avalanche and Stellar represent robust, long-term investments with mature ecosystems, the immediate investor momentum has clearly shifted. Zexpire is capitalizing on the high-energy 0DTE trend to dominate the presale market. However, its design aims for longevity, with a foundation of tangible utility through governance, incentive programs, and staking yields. 

The tiered presale structure provides a strategic entry point for early adopters. By merging a viral short-term narrative with a roadmap for sustainable value, ZX presents itself as a forward-thinking play for the 2025 bull run.

For more information, visit the official website, Telegram, or X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://crypto.news/zexpire-targets-growth-backed-by-rising-0dte-trading-trend/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
