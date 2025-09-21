The post Zheng Zhigang Launches ALMAD Group for Web3 Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Zheng Zhigang founds ALMAD Group for Web3 financial innovation, stepping down from former roles. ALMAD to focus on digital asset investment and blockchain applications. Market reactions focus on ETH and RWA-tokenization implications. Zheng Zhigang, former CEO of New World Development, launches ALMAD Group focusing on Web 3 financial innovation, investments in digital assets, and exploring blockchain applications. This move could influence digital assets like ETH and stablecoins, as ALMAD delves into tokenization, though no specific market shifts are evident yet. ALMAD Group Sparks New Web3 Finance Innovations Zheng Zhigang, grandson of Chow Tai Fook’s founder, has launched ALMAD Group to spearhead Web3 financial innovation. The group plans to invest in digital assets and explore blockchain technology applications across various sectors. “ALMAD Group is dedicated to exploring financial innovation in the Web3 space, focusing on the tokenization of real-world assets.” Although no direct statements from Zheng were identified on social media, the establishment of ALMAD has been substantiated through institutional reports. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) holds a price of $4,487.60 with a market cap of $541.67 billion as of September 21, 2025. In the last 90 days, ETH has experienced a remarkable price surge of 97.97%, reflecting investor interest. Despite a minor 0.24% increase over 24 hours, its market dominance stands at 13.37%. Did you know? Real-world asset tokenization initiatives by corporates can spur blockchain network growth, notably on Ethereum and Polygon, as seen in past endeavours by global conglomerates. Ethereum and Real-World Assets Observe Notable Market Trends Did you know? Real-world asset tokenization initiatives by corporates can spur blockchain network growth, notably on Ethereum and Polygon, as seen in past endeavours by global conglomerates. Research from the Coincu team anticipates that ALMAD’s expansion will impact financial and technological landscapes by driving broader adoption of blockchain innovations. The… The post Zheng Zhigang Launches ALMAD Group for Web3 Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Zheng Zhigang founds ALMAD Group for Web3 financial innovation, stepping down from former roles. ALMAD to focus on digital asset investment and blockchain applications. Market reactions focus on ETH and RWA-tokenization implications. Zheng Zhigang, former CEO of New World Development, launches ALMAD Group focusing on Web 3 financial innovation, investments in digital assets, and exploring blockchain applications. This move could influence digital assets like ETH and stablecoins, as ALMAD delves into tokenization, though no specific market shifts are evident yet. ALMAD Group Sparks New Web3 Finance Innovations Zheng Zhigang, grandson of Chow Tai Fook’s founder, has launched ALMAD Group to spearhead Web3 financial innovation. The group plans to invest in digital assets and explore blockchain technology applications across various sectors. “ALMAD Group is dedicated to exploring financial innovation in the Web3 space, focusing on the tokenization of real-world assets.” Although no direct statements from Zheng were identified on social media, the establishment of ALMAD has been substantiated through institutional reports. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) holds a price of $4,487.60 with a market cap of $541.67 billion as of September 21, 2025. In the last 90 days, ETH has experienced a remarkable price surge of 97.97%, reflecting investor interest. Despite a minor 0.24% increase over 24 hours, its market dominance stands at 13.37%. Did you know? Real-world asset tokenization initiatives by corporates can spur blockchain network growth, notably on Ethereum and Polygon, as seen in past endeavours by global conglomerates. Ethereum and Real-World Assets Observe Notable Market Trends Did you know? Real-world asset tokenization initiatives by corporates can spur blockchain network growth, notably on Ethereum and Polygon, as seen in past endeavours by global conglomerates. Research from the Coincu team anticipates that ALMAD’s expansion will impact financial and technological landscapes by driving broader adoption of blockchain innovations. The…

Zheng Zhigang Launches ALMAD Group for Web3 Expansion

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 15:18
RealLink
REAL$0.06275-0.99%
TARS Protocol
TAI$0.06196-1.66%
Capverse
CAP$0.15069-0.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.1267-1.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017818+0.12%
Key Points:
  • Zheng Zhigang founds ALMAD Group for Web3 financial innovation, stepping down from former roles.
  • ALMAD to focus on digital asset investment and blockchain applications.
  • Market reactions focus on ETH and RWA-tokenization implications.

Zheng Zhigang, former CEO of New World Development, launches ALMAD Group focusing on Web 3 financial innovation, investments in digital assets, and exploring blockchain applications.

This move could influence digital assets like ETH and stablecoins, as ALMAD delves into tokenization, though no specific market shifts are evident yet.

ALMAD Group Sparks New Web3 Finance Innovations

Zheng Zhigang, grandson of Chow Tai Fook’s founder, has launched ALMAD Group to spearhead Web3 financial innovation. The group plans to invest in digital assets and explore blockchain technology applications across various sectors. “ALMAD Group is dedicated to exploring financial innovation in the Web3 space, focusing on the tokenization of real-world assets.” Although no direct statements from Zheng were identified on social media, the establishment of ALMAD has been substantiated through institutional reports.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) holds a price of $4,487.60 with a market cap of $541.67 billion as of September 21, 2025. In the last 90 days, ETH has experienced a remarkable price surge of 97.97%, reflecting investor interest. Despite a minor 0.24% increase over 24 hours, its market dominance stands at 13.37%.

Ethereum and Real-World Assets Observe Notable Market Trends

Did you know? Real-world asset tokenization initiatives by corporates can spur blockchain network growth, notably on Ethereum and Polygon, as seen in past endeavours by global conglomerates.

Research from the Coincu team anticipates that ALMAD’s expansion will impact financial and technological landscapes by driving broader adoption of blockchain innovations. The emphasis on real-world asset tokenization could result in increased attention on related blockchain protocols, potentially fostering regulatory dialogue. Stakeholders may witness fresh momentum in overall Web3 ecosystem investment.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:05 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Research from the Coincu team anticipates that ALMAD’s expansion will impact financial and technological landscapes by driving broader adoption of blockchain innovations. The emphasis on real-world asset tokenization could result in increased attention on related blockchain protocols, potentially fostering regulatory dialogue. Stakeholders may witness fresh momentum in overall Web3 ecosystem investment.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/blockchain/zheng-zhigang-almad-web3-expansion/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and nine Democratic lawmakers proposed the Curbing Official Income and Non-Disclosure Act (COIN Act), which intends to
Union
U$0.007991+2.19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.389-0.65%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0721+14.26%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 10:01
Share
PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009174-2.36%
Solana
SOL$238.08+0.03%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.389-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
This Is The Best Crypto Presale, You Should Invest In, As Many Early Shiba Inu Millionaires, Are Calling It The Next 100x

This Is The Best Crypto Presale, You Should Invest In, As Many Early Shiba Inu Millionaires, Are Calling It The Next 100x

Searching for the best crypto to buy now in 2025? Presales offer the chance to dramatically flip your portfolio and secure life-changing gains but only if you pick wisely. Since they can also feel like risky gambles, this guide starts with proof, not hype or empty promises. Today, we compare Pepeto (PEPETO), BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.1-5.63%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003516-2.98%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000615+3.88%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/21 15:15
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

This Is The Best Crypto Presale, You Should Invest In, As Many Early Shiba Inu Millionaires, Are Calling It The Next 100x

Bitcoin Stays Steady as Altcoins Surge

Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months