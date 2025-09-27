Zhiyun International Buys Bitcoin at $118K via Hong Kong Regulated Exchange

Zhiyun International’s subsidiary has purchased over one Bitcoin via a regulated Hong Kong trading platform. The acquisition, made entirely with internal company funds, was executed at an average price of $118,000 per BTC. Institutional Confidence in Hong Kong The move underscores growing institutional adoption in Hong Kong’s regulated crypto market. Analysts note that such corporate […]
