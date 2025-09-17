Zircuit Launches $495K Grants Program to Accelerate Web3 Super Apps

George Town, Grand Cayman, September 16th, 2025, Chainwire
Zircuit, a security-first zk-rollup, today announced the launch of a new $495,000 grant program to support developers building applications and infrastructure on its network.
This program introduces two funding tracks tailored to different types of builders:
Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, with early submissions prioritized.
Application Process
Developers can apply by preparing a GitHub repository with project details, roadmap, milestones, and budget, and submitting via app.zircuit.com/build2025.
About Zircuit
Zircuit: Where innovation meets security, designed for everyone. Zircuit offers developers powerful features while giving users peace of mind. Designed by a team of web3 security veterans and PhDs, Zircuit combines high performance with unmatched security. Experience the safest chain for DeFi and staking. To learn more about Zircuit, users can visit zircuit.com and follow @ZircuitL2 on X
