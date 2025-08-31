zkLend Completes kSTRK Redemption, Unlocks STRK Withdrawals

Key Points: zkLend completes a 21-day kSTRK unstaking cycle on Starknet.

Most kSTRK holders now eligible to redeem STRK.

Manual management required for Voyager and Endurfi users.

On August 30, 2025, zkLend, a Layer 2 protocol on Starknet, announced the completion of a 21-day unstaking cycle, allowing most kSTRK holders to withdraw their STRK tokens.

This move impacts liquidity and market dynamics in the Starknet ecosystem, with potential indirect effects on Ethereum-based decentralized finance pools utilizing related assets.

zkLend’s kSTRK Unstaking Cycle Alters Liquidity Landscape

The completion of the 21-day unstaking cycle by zkLend enables kSTRK token holders to withdraw their assets.

With most kSTRK assets now available for withdrawal, there may be temporary fluctuations in liquidity as users adjust portfolios. Unclaimed kSTRK must still undergo a 21-day period before conversion to STRK.

No major public statements from zkLend leadership or other influencers have been identified at this time. Community responses focus on clarifying withdrawal logistics. Focus remains on user queries via community channels.

Starknet Market Trends and Expert Insights

Did you know? Previous unstaking events in similar protocols such as Lido DAO typically resulted in moderate market reactions without significant volatility, unless coupled with adverse news.

Starknet’s current price stands at $0.13, with a market cap of $487.59 million and a trading volume of $23.55 million, reflecting a 45.61% decrease. The price increased by 1.80% over 24 hours but decreased by 10.42% over seven days, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

Starknet(STRK), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:08 UTC on August 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to Coincu research, while immediate financial repercussions are not expected, further analysis of user behavior following mass withdrawals could offer insights into potential long-term implications for STRK liquidity and its influence on Ethereum-based DeFi markets.