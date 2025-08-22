Zoom Communications lifts annual forecasts on robust demand for AI tools

Zoom Communications on Thursday increased its outlook for revenue and earnings, citing steady demand for hybrid-work tools and wider use of AI across its products. Shares rose 4.5% in after-hours trading.

The company said putting AI across its lineup and adding new services is supporting growth in its core meetings product while helping it move into new areas.

Zoom, which saw a spike in users during COVID-19 lockdowns as meetings shifted online, raised guidance for the current fiscal year. Accordinf to Reuters, it now projects fiscal 2026 revenue of $4.83 billion to $4.84 billion, compared with a prior range of $4.80 billion to $4.81 billion.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share of $5.81 to $5.84, up from $5.56 to $5.59.

For the third quarter, Zoom forecast revenue of $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion, slightly ahead of the $1.21 billion average estimate from LSEG.

For the second quarter ended July 31, revenue reached $1.22 billion versus expectations of $1.20 billion. Adjusted earnings were $1.53 a share, topping the $1.37 analysts had predicted.

In June, Zoom introduced Virtual Agent 2.0, built on agentic AI, to handle tasks such as returns, account updates, and appointment booking without human help. In July, it rolled out more agentic AI features, including a Custom AI Companion add-on that lets small businesses use AI Companion with third-party video services like Google Meet.

Zoom Virtual Agent for phone support can replace receptionists

This week Zoom introduced Virtual Agent for Zoom Phone, a 24/7 AI concierge that can replace receptionists.

The tool is meant to greet callers in natural language, fulfill requests, and trigger follow-up steps to cut missed calls and wait times. At launch, it supports English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, and Japanese, with more languages planned. Zoom said the Virtual Agent can route calls on its own so customers move toward a solution without a person answering.

Zoom describes the Virtual Agent as an AI receptionist.

“By combining AI that can listen, understand, and take action with the reach of Zoom Phone, our concierge virtual agent provides seamless and personalized support to all callers,” Chief Product Officer Smita Hashim said.

The company said organizations can set it up without code by training the agent with existing documents or by pointing it to a website. “The result is a faster, more personalized, and more scalable experience for everyone,” Hashim added.

Examples cited by Zoom include booking visits in healthcare, checking stock and answering product questions in retail, and sending updates in financial services.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/zoom-boosts-forecasts/