Zoom Communications lifts annual forecasts on robust demand for AI tools

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 08:26
Moonveil
MORE$0.102-3.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1283-0.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021145-5.82%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4818-0.65%
Wink
LIKE$0.011922+1.63%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1193-1.07%

Zoom Communications on Thursday increased its outlook for revenue and earnings, citing steady demand for hybrid-work tools and wider use of AI across its products. Shares rose 4.5% in after-hours trading.

The company said putting AI across its lineup and adding new services is supporting growth in its core meetings product while helping it move into new areas.

Zoom, which saw a spike in users during COVID-19 lockdowns as meetings shifted online, raised guidance for the current fiscal year. Accordinf to Reuters, it now projects fiscal 2026 revenue of $4.83 billion to $4.84 billion, compared with a prior range of $4.80 billion to $4.81 billion.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share of $5.81 to $5.84, up from $5.56 to $5.59.

For the third quarter, Zoom forecast revenue of $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion, slightly ahead of the $1.21 billion average estimate from LSEG.

For the second quarter ended July 31, revenue reached $1.22 billion versus expectations of $1.20 billion. Adjusted earnings were $1.53 a share, topping the $1.37 analysts had predicted.

In June, Zoom introduced Virtual Agent 2.0, built on agentic AI, to handle tasks such as returns, account updates, and appointment booking without human help. In July, it rolled out more agentic AI features, including a Custom AI Companion add-on that lets small businesses use AI Companion with third-party video services like Google Meet.

Zoom Virtual Agent for phone support can replace receptionists

This week Zoom introduced Virtual Agent for Zoom Phone, a 24/7 AI concierge that can replace receptionists.

The tool is meant to greet callers in natural language, fulfill requests, and trigger follow-up steps to cut missed calls and wait times. At launch, it supports English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, and Japanese, with more languages planned. Zoom said the Virtual Agent can route calls on its own so customers move toward a solution without a person answering.

Zoom describes the Virtual Agent as an AI  receptionist.

“By combining AI that can listen, understand, and take action with the reach of Zoom Phone, our concierge virtual agent provides seamless and personalized support to all callers,” Chief Product Officer Smita Hashim said.

The company said organizations can set it up without code by training the agent with existing documents or by pointing it to a website. “The result is a faster, more personalized, and more scalable experience for everyone,” Hashim added.

Examples cited by Zoom include booking visits in healthcare, checking stock and answering product questions in retail, and sending updates in financial services.

Your crypto news deserves attention – KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/zoom-boosts-forecasts/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto leaders urge UK to embrace stablecoins: ‘National strategy is needed’

Crypto leaders urge UK to embrace stablecoins: ‘National strategy is needed’

Is Britain about to fall behind the U.S. in the stablecoin race?
U
U$0.0133-22.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 08:00
Share
Bitcoiner loses $91M in social engineering attack: ZachXBT

Bitcoiner loses $91M in social engineering attack: ZachXBT

A Bitcoiner fell victim to a social engineering attack after being approached by impostors posing as hardware wallet support, losing 783 BTC worth $91 million. A Bitcoiner lost $91 million in a single transaction to a social engineering attack on Tuesday, with funds then sent to a privacy-focused Bitcoin wallet, according to blockchain investigator ZachXBT.The victim was deceived by impostors posing as crypto exchange and hardware wallet support, losing 783 Bitcoin (BTC) in a single transaction, ZachXBT said in an X post on Thursday.Blockchain data shows the theft occurred on Tuesday at 11:06 am UTC, and the exploiter started laundering the stolen funds a day later through the Bitcoin privacy-focused Wasabi Wallet to conceal the trail of the stolen funds, ZachXBT said. Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$113,454.31-0.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10201-3.28%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000019+90.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 07:38
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000383-4.48%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto leaders urge UK to embrace stablecoins: ‘National strategy is needed’

Bitcoiner loses $91M in social engineering attack: ZachXBT

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Cold Wallet’s 50x ROI Potential & 100% Cashback Rewards Outshine TRUMP Coin’s Political Hype & HBAR’s ETF Buzz in 2025!