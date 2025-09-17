ZOOZ Power Integrates Crypto.com to Launch Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 13:00
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017189-1.39%
blockchain main10

Crypto.com, a globally recognized crypto trading platform, has declared today that ZOOZ Power (Nasdaq and TASE: ZOOZ) has selected Crypto.com as a partner to support the execution of its digital asset treasury strategy. As part of this integration, ZOOZ Power will utilize Crypto.com’s OTC trading desk to enhance its cryptocurrency treasury strategy by buying Bitcoin ($BTC).

Crypto OTC (Over-the-Counter) trading platform is used to execute large cryptocurrency trades directly between two parties. So, this specific feature reduces the need for involvement of any external link to buy and sell Bitcoin for cryptocurrency treasure.  Crypto.com has released this news through its official X account.

Crypto.com Joins ZOOZ Power in Driving Bitcoin Treasury Initiative

Crypto.com’s OTC desk provides robust liquidity, market-driven pricing, and subtle implementation for eligible institutions and high-net-worth buyers, enabling ZOOZ Power to effectively implement its Bitcoin treasury strategy. This enterprise follows ZOOZ Power’s previously announced $180 million private placement, approximately, which is going to close in the second half of September, 2025.

Furthermore, Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com, throws light upon this by saying that” We’re pleased to support ZOOZ Power in this important step of its treasury strategy.” Moreover, Eric Anziani says that,” This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering institutional-grade solutions that make digital asset adoption seamless and secure.”

Crypto.com Backs ZOOZ Power to Expand Bitcoin Use in Israel

The main purpose of ZOOZ Power’s integration with Crypto.com is to enable trading with Bitcoin ($BTC) for buying, selling, and paying. At this point, Jordan Fried, Chief Executive Officer of ZOOZ Power, said, “We look forward to building a long-term Bitcoin treasury that delivers lasting value for our shareholders.”

 Basically, both platforms are working together to enhance the digital trading system in Israel by speeding up the acceptance in Israel. Jordan Fried, Chief Executive Officer of ZOOZ Power, said,” ZOOZ is accelerating Bitcoin adoption in Israel, and partnering with Crypto.com gives us the confidence to execute our strategy.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

PANews reported on September 17th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xd282 sold another 167,645 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours at an average price of $54 in exchange for 9.06 million USDC. He still holds 80,057 HYPE tokens (worth $4.33 million), with a total profit of over $16.6 million.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.32+3.57%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 13:02
Share
Canadian Credit Union BVCU Offers Bitcoin Purchase Service to Alberta Residents

Canadian Credit Union BVCU Offers Bitcoin Purchase Service to Alberta Residents

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Canadian credit union Bow Valley Credit Union (BVCU) launched the country's first "Bitcoin Gateway" service, and Alberta residents can now
Nowchain
NOW$0.00591-0.67%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 11:49
Share
Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to a Shanghai Securities News report cited by Jinshi, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee stated in his fourth Policy Address that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will encourage commercial banks to launch tokenized deposits and promote the trading of real tokenized assets. Examples include using tokenized deposits to settle tokenized money market funds, assisting the government in regularizing the issuance of tokenized bonds, and encouraging banks to strengthen risk management through a regulatory sandbox. Lee also stated that Hong Kong is implementing a stablecoin issuer regime and formulating legislative proposals for a licensing system for digital asset trading and custody services. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is exploring expanding the types of digital asset products and services available to professional investors while ensuring adequate investor protections. The SFC is also strengthening international tax cooperation to combat cross-border tax evasion.
RealLink
REAL$0.06435+1.61%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23387+1.21%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01691+1.92%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 13:23
Share

Trending News

More

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

Canadian Credit Union BVCU Offers Bitcoin Purchase Service to Alberta Residents

Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

GD Culture Plummets 28% After $875M Bitcoin Investment Deal

Bitwise files with SEC for stablecoin and tokenization ETF