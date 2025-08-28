Zoro Joins HIVE Intelligence to Bring Blockchain Intelligence to AI Developers

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 15:00
HIVE
HIVE$0.2081+0.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1325+6.76%
SecondLive
LIVE$----%
nft-aii2 main

Zoro, a BNB Chain-based AI platform, has partnered with HIVE Intelligence, a popular AI Agent infrastructure entity. The partnership aims to allow integration between blockchain data and AI systems to offer seamless developer experience. As Zoro revealed in its official announcement on X, the development highlights its commitment to strengthening AI agents by providing real-time, reliable blockchain insights. Hence, the development is poised to expedite the growth of AI-led apps by filling the gap between the developer accessibility and blockchain intelligence.

Zoro and HIVE Intelligence to Provide Multi-Chain Blockchain Data Streams to AI Developers

With this partnership, the cutting-edge API Layer of Zoro will directly link with the blockchain data flow of HIVE Intelligence. In this respect, HIVE Intelligence delivers multi-chain compatibility and LLM-ready responses. The latest integration guarantees that AI developers have access to live on-chain data without any hindrance, enabling faster and relatively resilient AI models.

As per Zoro, developers often encounter challenges when it comes to sourcing structured, dependable blockchain data to drive AI projects. Keeping this in view, the platform is incorporating the infrastructure provided by HIVE Intelligence to significantly minimize these challenges. Thus, the developers get the adequate tools to harness blockchain intelligence. In addition to this, the integration also improves the AI agents’ decision-making, whether it comes to enterprise-level use cases, gaming, or decentralized finance.

What Developers Can Anticipate from This Partnership?

According to Zoro, the developers can anticipate multifold benefits as a result of this partnership. These benefits take into account streamlined multi-chain data access, improved dependability of AI inferences, and bolstered product development rounds. Ultimately, the collaboration underscores a robust move toward merging blockchain technology and AI, providing the developers with the cutting-edge instruments to innovate smarter and faster.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

PANews reported on August 28th that, according to BeInCrypto, despite positive macroeconomic signals from China's economic stimulus policies and the Federal Reserve's potential September rate cut, an altcoin season has yet to arrive. Deribit Chief Commercial Officer Jean-David Péquignot stated that accommodative central bank policies could indeed increase market liquidity and drive speculative inflows into risky assets. However, the market currently lacks sufficient trading volume and broad-based growth momentum. Ethereum's recent price increase relative to Bitcoin is seen as a potential signal of a market shift, but it is not yet sufficient to trigger a full-blown altcoin season. In addition, according to CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season Index monitoring, the indicator is currently 44, far below the key level of 75. Bitcoin's market dominance remains at 58%, continuing to occupy a core position in the crypto market.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006227+11.99%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.194+4.92%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4361-0.09%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 15:10
Share
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,024.61+2.06%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006227+11.99%
Ethereum
ETH$4,599.23+0.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
Share
Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps

Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps

Around 74% of YZY investors lost money on YZY, while 11 wallets took 30% of entire profits made, according to Bubblemaps.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319+0.76%
YZY
YZY$0.551-0.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 14:22
Share

Trending News

More

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps

Deribit: $3.9 billion BTC options and ETH options are about to expire, and BTC’s biggest pain point is $106,000

Philippine senator eyes proposal to place government budget on blockchain: reports