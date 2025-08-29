Zuckerberg's Meta is already losing its highly paid AGI star hires

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 22:12
NEAR
NEAR$2.43-3.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018292-4.36%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03603-2.25%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.009735-6.01%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1196-8.91%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0207-5.47%
Delysium
AGI$0.0436-4.76%
Metarace
META$0.000002494-61.51%
StarHeroes
STAR$0.003338-9.07%

Mark Zuckerberg made headlines when he recruited overseers of major groups and veteran deputies, bringing them on as fresh appointees. However, within days of arriving at Meta, Shengjia Zhao, a co-creator of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has already threatened to resign and even signed documents to rejoin OpenAI even after being named Meta’s chief AI scientist. 

FT reports that recent recruits left soon after joining, including machine-learning scientist Ethan Knight, former OpenAI researcher Avi Verma and research scientist Rishabh Agarwal. Meta has also recently lost generative-AI leaders Chaya Nayak and Loredana Crisan, who spent nine and ten years at the company, respectively.

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg unveiled Meta’s Superintelligence Labs (MSL) as a moonshot meant to push the company to the front of the AI pack.

Meta offered huge pay packages with hundreds of millions, as reported by Cryptopolitan, and somewhere near $1 billion to hire researchers from OpenAI, DeepMind, and Apple.

Only a few months in, the unit is dealing with turnover. Wired also reported that at least three researchers have left.

Meta scientist exits, quotes Zuckerberg on risk

Rishabh Agarwal, hired from Google DeepMind on a reported $1 million salary, joined Meta in April and said on August 25 that this would be his final week at the lab.

In a post on X, Agarwal said the choice was hard given the “talent and compute density” at MSL, but that he felt drawn to “a different kind of risk.” He also quoted Zuckerberg: “In a world that’s changing so fast, the biggest risk you can take is not taking any risk.”

Reports pointed to restructurings, changing priorities and tight oversight at the highest level. The company recently divided its AI staff into four teams, creating more uncertainty inside MSL.

DeepMind cofounder Demis Hassabis told Lex Fridman that frontier researchers want to “help influence how AGI plays out and steward the technology safely into the world,” rather than chase salaries.

Anthropic cofounder Benjamin Mann put it bluntly that “My best case at Anthropic is we affect the future of humanity. My best case at Meta is we make money.”

OpenAI gains from Meta’s losses

OpenAI is benefiting from the departures. In addition to Verma and Knight, longtime Meta executive Chaya Nayak has joined OpenAI to work on special initiatives. OpenAI had criticized Meta’s recruiting style as “distasteful,” yet it is now taking in former Meta staff who say mission fit matters more than compensation.

Meta has invested heavily to narrow the gap with competitors in AGI, tapping former Scale AI chief Alexandr Wang and ex-GitHub CEO Nat Friedman for leadership posts. Even so, the latest resignations indicate that big pay packages alone may not build or keep a unified frontier-AI group.

For Zuckerberg, there is an irony in presenting himself as a bold risk-taker, as his hires now cite his own words as they exit. Whether Meta can stabilize its superintelligence push or keep shedding talent will set the tone for its next phase in the AI competition.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/zuckerbergs-ai-hires-ditching-meta/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0.005039-6.23%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 18:32
Share
South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Seoul Economy, South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay has officially launched its Korean won stablecoin business layout and has submitted 18 combined
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0721+3.44%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 08:53
Share
The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

PANews reported on August 29th that the Ethereum Foundation announced that it is optimizing the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP). As part of the transition, it has temporarily suspended public grant applications. This adjustment will buy the Foundation time to redesign its funding model, shifting its focus to strategic initiatives, from reactive to proactive, while also supporting the priorities of other teams within the Ethereum Foundation. The Foundation mentioned that it has continuously optimized its processes and improved efficiency over the past three years, but as a public grant program with limited resources and a wide coverage, the influx of applications has consumed a large portion of its time and energy, making it difficult to free up resources to explore new strategic opportunities. The Foundation will continue to fund Ethereum public products and accept applications, but will adopt a new approach, with specific details to be announced in a future announcement. The optimized focus areas and implementation path for the ESP will be announced in Q4 2025.
FUND
FUND$0.02-12.43%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05685-0.33%
Particl
PART$0.1866+0.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/29 22:11
Share

Trending News

More

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

21Shares Prepares for SEI Token ETF with SEC Application

Flare’s XRP Yield-Bearing Structure Adopted by Everything Blockchain Inc.