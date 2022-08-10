2025-08-19 Tuesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Share
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0,06483-0,32%
NFT
NFT$0,0000004646-0,42%
Share
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0,010462-5,92%
WELL3
WELL$0,0001284-0,54%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000078--%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0,1579+2,26%
Share
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

As an exhibit of the prowess within the crypto world, Zebu Live is committed to demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and its intention to form an active voice that drives forward a message of greater sustainability within the crypto industry.
FORM
FORM$3,6602-0,29%
Bluefin
BLUE$0,07606-0,58%
Forward
FORWARD$0,0001204+2,73%
Share
PANews2022/08/31 11:22
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

The conference’s Singapore debut is expected to be its largest and the first major in-person crypto conference in the region.
Major
MAJOR$0,15692-1,80%
Share
PANews2022/08/18 10:37
StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem

A unique opportunity to hear from world-leading industry players and learn about Hong Kong’s thriving startup ecosystem
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01986+1,53%
Startup
STARTUP$0,00554-1,92%
Share
PANews2022/08/10 11:16

Trending News

More

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Global stock markets plummeted; BTC fell below $75,000, ETH fell below $1,500

Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap BTC files 8-K with U.S. SEC to go public via merger

Bitcoin ETF Hype Fuels 20x Predictions: Ethereum, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Watchlists

Chamath Palihapitiya Launches $250M SPAC Targeting DeFi, AI, and Defense