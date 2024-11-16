MEXC Exchange
PA Daily | Polish presidential candidate promises to adopt strategic Bitcoin reserves; Binance Pool launches Fractal Bitcoin (FB) joint mining
Metaplanet announced the issuance of 1.75 billion yen bonds, and the funds will be used to purchase Bitcoin; CoinShares: Digital asset investment products had a net inflow of US$2.2 billion last week; Shiba Inu marketing director: More than 45,000 companies worldwide accept SHIB payments.
PANews
2024/11/18 18:56
Analysis: 9 Memecoins That Could Be Listed on Binance
Holders who can predict the listing of top CEXs will get the biggest profits. This article lists the Memecoins that may be listed on Binance, including GOAT, ZEREBRO, DOG, SPX, RETARDIO, PUPS, etc.
PANews
2024/11/18 16:19
PUNK 3493 disrupts the MEME market with AI "rebirth", CryptoPunks drives NFT weekly trading volume up 75.3%
The long-dormant NFT market is welcoming new vitality and innovation. Recently, on the one hand, the blue-chip NFT project CryptoPunks has led the market to a significant recovery, among which the permanently destroyed NFT PUNK 3493 has been hotly discussed after being "reborn" as a MEME coin by AI Agent; on the other hand, the traditional giant McDonald's has joined hands with the NFT project Doodles to cross-border enter the market, further deepening the integration of NFT and real-world application scenarios.
PANews
2024/11/18 14:27
The RWA track is heating up: Tether and Visa are competing for layout, and BlackRock CEO and a16z are optimistic about the future of tokenization
Tether has announced the launch of Hadron, an asset tokenization platform, and Visa also released VTAP, a tokenized asset issuance and management platform, in early October. As regulatory policies become clearer, the industry's optimism about the future of tokenization is also increasing.
PANews
2024/11/18 13:56
Financing Weekly Report | 28 public financing events; StakeStone, a full-chain liquidity asset agreement, completed a $22 million financing, led by Polychain Capital
The primary market has picked up, and the second fund of Portal Ventures, an early-stage cryptocurrency investment fund, has completed an oversubscription of US$90 million.
PANews
2024/11/18 10:40
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.18)
Burning NFT to create meme, who is the child of today?
PANews
2024/11/18 10:38
Weekly preview | Magic Eden releases ME's economic model; Ethereum L2 network Lisk launches airdrop
In the coming week from November 18th to November 24th, there are other blockchain news worth your attention.
PANews
2024/11/17 21:11
PA Daily | Coinbase jumps to the top of the App Store's free financial app list; the total loss of the DEXX hacking incident is close to $20 million
DEXX sent a letter to the hacker, saying that it would not be responsible if the funds were returned within 24 hours, otherwise it would cooperate with the police to take law enforcement action; a trader made a profit of more than 1.6 million US dollars on RIF and URO in 20 days, with a return rate of 1,473 times; MicroStrategy's 26 billion US dollars in Bitcoin reserves exceeds the cash reserves of IBM and Nike.
PANews
2024/11/17 17:19
In-depth analysis of decentralized energy and blue chip projects
Blockchain technology and DePIN provide a key framework for decentralized energy systems. This article introduces several key energy protocols that embody noteworthy progress in this decentralized energy landscape. Including Project Zero, Daylight, StarPower, Plural Energy, Glow, Sourceful, Power Ledger.
PANews
2024/11/17 08:28
PA Daily | On-chain transaction terminal DEXX was attacked and hundreds of millions of yuan were stolen; Gary Gensler may announce his resignation in early January after Thanksgiving
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York plans to reduce cryptocurrency-related cases; the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act has been published on Pennsylvania's website; the Memecoins track has an average return of 103% in the past 30 days, more than 6 times the average return of the overall crypto market.
PANews
2024/11/16 17:09
