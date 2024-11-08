MEXC Exchange
Financing Weekly Report | 19 public financing events; "Solidity 2.0" development company Vlayer completed a $10 million pre-seed round of financing
Messari's report showed that the amount of financing in the crypto industry increased by 96% month-on-month to US$1.76 billion in October, the highest since November 2023.
PANews
2024/11/11 10:35
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.11)
Rising prices bring "faith"
PANews
2024/11/11 10:22
RWA brings about a paradigm shift in finance? Interpreting Hong Kong’s crypto ambitions from OSL’s selected sandbox projects
RWA tokenization is a historic departure for Hong Kong’s digital asset finance, and retail products may become a key trigger point.
PANews
2024/11/11 10:00
PA Daily | Bitcoin is approaching a new high of $80,000; Tether has issued 4 billion USDT on Ethereum in the past three days, most of which flowed into exchanges
MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings have generated unrealized profits of over $10 billion; Ethereum's market value surpassed Johnson & Johnson to rank 33rd in the global asset rankings; CryptoPunks and BAYC are the only two NFT series that have continued to rank in the top 10 by monthly average market value since 2022; this week's NFT transaction volume increased by 14.99% month-on-month to US$95.72 million, but the number of buyers fell by more than 90% month-on-month.
PANews
2024/11/10 17:08
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium
Raydium accounts for 60.7% of the total trading volume of Solana ecosystem DEX.
PANews
2024/11/10 09:01
PA Daily | US SEC postpones decision on listing Ethereum spot ETF options on New York Stock Exchange; Binance Labs invests in BIO Protocol
The crypto industry's $135 million US election campaign has not lost a single battle in the 48 elections to date; Sky Forum has released a new SPK token economics proposal; Smart Money, with a swing win rate of 85.7%, made a profit of $1.51 million on ETH in its 15th swing trade; Binance Futures will launch GRASS, DRIFT and SWELL 1-75x USDT perpetual contracts.
PANews
2024/11/09 17:08
PA Daily | Bitcoin spot ETFs had a record net inflow of $1.376 billion yesterday; the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points as expected
Zhao Changpeng revealed that he had received an offer to sell his controlling stake in Binance: "No action yet but happy to review every offer"; 281 pro-crypto candidates were elected to congressional seats, including 263 to the House of Representatives and 18 to the Senate; MakerDAO voted to maintain its brand renamed "Sky".
PANews
2024/11/08 18:52
A Deep Dive into Aerodrome, the Liquidity Engine on Base
Aerodrome achieves a flywheel effect by aligning incentives between different protocol participants.
PANews
2024/11/08 17:38
Combing the MEME coin holdings of the five major crypto market makers: Wintermute made a large bet to get a high winning rate on Binance listing, and most institutions invested in old projects
In this article, PANews sorted out the MEME coin holdings of 5 crypto market makers, which hold a total of more than US$120 million worth of MEME coins. Among them, Wintermute is the institution with the largest holdings and the most popular projects, and many of its MEME coins have been successfully listed on Binance. The holdings of other institutions are relatively small, mainly old MEME coins such as PEPE and SHIB.
PANews
2024/11/08 16:05
PA Chart | Nine popular candidates for SEC chairman in one chart
As Trump won the 2024 US presidential election, his promise to fire US SEC Chairman Gary Gensler on his first day in office attracted widespread attention, and the market was full of speculation about the next chairman.
PANews
2024/11/08 11:53
