MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-19 Tuesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Exclusive interview with DIN founder Harold: How can Web3 data network break the curse of “AI data sweatshop”?
With the support of the upcoming L2 data chain and token economic system, DIN will not only inject new vitality into the cryptocurrency industry, but also provide more possibilities for the AI and traditional data industries.
HAROLD
$0.002153
-2.18%
MORE
$0.09923
-1.63%
TOKEN
$0.01413
-1.80%
AI
$0.1173
-1.84%
NOT
$0.001867
-0.69%
Share
PANews
2024/12/10 16:00
Multi-dimensional analysis of the seven key tracks of stablecoins: Who is the real winner?
In this article, Dragonfly general partners will deeply analyze the various tracks of the stablecoin market and their value potential from multiple dimensions.
REAL
$0.05141
+5.82%
MULTI
$0.08311
-2.55%
Share
PANews
2024/12/10 12:21
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.10)
SOL 10th Golden Dog Law is fulfilled again
SOL
$181.11
-0.38%
DOG
$0.002846
+1.20%
MEME
$0.001996
-6.07%
MEMES
$0.00008786
-1.83%
Share
PANews
2024/12/10 10:58
Ethereum in the bull market: an undervalued blue chip or a giant that is gradually losing momentum?
Is Ethereum, the leading public blockchain, undervalued by the market or performing normally, judging from objective data? Lian Po is old, can he still make a living?
BLUE
$0.07696
-0.12%
BULL
$0.002545
+4.86%
Share
PANews
2024/12/10 10:00
A list of officially recognized zero-knowledge proof projects on the Solana network
A detailed look at the early development and verifiability of ZK on Solana.
ZERO
$0.00005843
-0.98%
ZK
$0.06323
-3.58%
Share
PANews
2024/12/10 09:16
As crypto goes mainstream, CertiK founder talks with CZ about how to survive in the crypto market
CertiK co-founder Ronghui Gu and Binance founder CZ discussed the key factors behind the market transformation, including technological progress, changes in user needs, and the evolution of the global regulatory environment. They not only shared their unique insights into the future of the industry, but also deeply analyzed the security challenges and changing regulatory frameworks facing the current crypto world, providing deep insights into innovation, security, and compliance.
DEEP
$0.162195
-0.05%
FUTURE
$0.13765
+0.01%
NOT
$0.001867
-0.69%
Share
PANews
2024/12/09 20:30
Amazon has been proposed to establish a Bitcoin treasury, and Microsoft is about to vote on the decision. Will large companies favor using Bitcoin to hedge against inflation?
More and more large technology companies are beginning to pay attention to how to protect assets through Bitcoin investment financial strategies. Recently, the Washington think tank "National Center for Public Policy Research" proposed a shareholder proposal to Amazon, suggesting that it include Bitcoin in the company's financial reserves to cope with inflation risks.
MORE
$0.09923
-1.63%
THINK
$0.01633
-7.00%
TANK
$0.0011541
+4.10%
Share
PANews
2024/12/09 18:25
PA Daily | Upbit and Binance launch Movement (MOVE); Pudgy Penguins surpasses BAYC to become the second largest NFT project by market value
Binance launched MOVE and started an airdrop activity for HODLers; Pudgy Penguins surpassed BAYC to become the second largest NFT project by market value; PEPE's market value exceeded US$11 billion, setting a new high, surpassing Uniswap.
MOVE
$0.1315
+0.22%
SECOND
$0.0000078
-2.50%
PEPE
$0.00001066
-0.37%
NFT
$0.0000004625
-0.62%
Share
PANews
2024/12/09 17:46
BTC's new journey after breaking $100,000: 10 reasons to hit $150,000 in 2025
This article will conduct an in-depth analysis from four dimensions: time cycle, macroeconomics, market demand, and on-chain data.
BTC
$115,022
-0.32%
Share
PANews
2024/12/09 15:51
Bull Market Guide: 6 Trading Rules to Improve Your Trading Success Rate
Narrow your focus; distinguish between investing, trading, and speculation; and don't work in isolation.
T
$0.01633
-0.48%
BULL
$0.002545
+4.86%
DON
$0.00059
+0.51%
Share
PANews
2024/12/09 14:35
Trending News
More
Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity
Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns
Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026
Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months
BlockDAG’s $376M Presale & 2.5M Users Set Stage for a Landmark Layer 1 Launch!