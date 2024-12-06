2025-08-19 Tuesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
OSL Trading Hour: BTC may rise to $120,000, $3 billion options are about to expire

OSL Trading Hour: BTC may rise to $120,000, $3 billion options are about to expire

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,022-0.32%
MAY
MAY$0.04942+1.08%
Share
PANews2024/12/09 11:45
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.9)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.9)

On-chain heat returns
Memecoin
MEME$0.001996-6.07%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008786-1.83%
Share
PANews2024/12/09 10:57
Financing Weekly Report | 23 public financing events; Blockchain interoperability developer Union Labs completes $12 million Series A financing

Financing Weekly Report | 23 public financing events; Blockchain interoperability developer Union Labs completes $12 million Series A financing

AI and CeFi projects in the primary market performed well; Pantera Capital raised US$20 million, which will be used to invest in TON, a blockchain related to Telegram.
TONCOIN
TON$3.244-3.56%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1173-1.84%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001266-1.70%
Share
PANews2024/12/09 10:25
AMA Review: One hand BTC, one hand PVP, crazy MEME game theory

AMA Review: One hand BTC, one hand PVP, crazy MEME game theory

How can ordinary players profit from Crazy PVP in a scientific and sustainable way?
Bitcoin
BTC$115,022-0.32%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.3884+3.51%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001996-6.07%
Share
PANews2024/12/09 09:16
PA Daily | There is no snapshot of the “Fat Penguin” PENGU token; the top ten Bitcoin holders control nearly 15% of the circulation

PA Daily | There is no snapshot of the “Fat Penguin” PENGU token; the top ten Bitcoin holders control nearly 15% of the circulation

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has appeared in a Paris court and said he &quot;trusts the French judicial system&quot;; BABYDOGE&#39;s $2.42 million worth of tokens unlocked about 10 hours ago were all recharged into Binance; Vitalik Buterin said he could not accept Ethereum&#39;s abandonment of verifiability.
BabyDogeCoin
BABYDOGE$0.000000001247-1.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01413-1.80%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.031694+0.66%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001867-0.69%
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0.002641+1.11%
Share
PANews2024/12/08 17:26
A Deep Dive into Token Unlocks: What Are the Most Important Factors in Price Changes?

A Deep Dive into Token Unlocks: What Are the Most Important Factors in Price Changes?

90% unlocking creates negative price pressure regardless of size or type, with team unlocking triggering the worst crashes and irrational selling.
DeepBook
DEEP$0.162195-0.05%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01413-1.80%
Share
PANews2024/12/08 17:02
PA Daily | UK FCA warns Pump.fun of providing financial services or products without permission; "Crypto Czar" David Sacks is a Solana supporter and investor in Multicoin Capital

PA Daily | UK FCA warns Pump.fun of providing financial services or products without permission; "Crypto Czar" David Sacks is a Solana supporter and investor in Multicoin Capital

The Czech Republic has exempted capital gains tax on Bitcoin held for more than three years with the unanimous consent of the parliament; EigenLayer plans to launch an upgraded version of Rewards v2 in January next year, aiming to enhance the flexibility of the re-pledge ecosystem; Musk released a portrait photo with the words &quot;The Dogeson&quot; and &quot;The Dogefather&quot;.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009149-3.67%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1-2.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09923-1.63%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002848-10.27%
Share
PANews2024/12/07 17:14
Bankless: A look at 15 popular crypto AI agent projects

Bankless: A look at 15 popular crypto AI agent projects

Whether pursuing entertainment, appreciating art, or seeking market insights, cryptocurrency AI agents are reshaping the way we interact with the digital world - and this is just the beginning.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1173-1.84%
Share
PANews2024/12/07 09:30
BTC Surpasses $100K! Insights into Binance's Listing Strategy and Wealth Impact

BTC Surpasses $100K! Insights into Binance's Listing Strategy and Wealth Impact

This article dives deeper into the data to decode Binance's listing strategy and its role in shaping market dynamics.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,022-0.32%
Share
PANews2024/12/06 22:40
PA Daily | Trump nominates David O. Sacks as White House cryptocurrency and AI director; US SEC rejects two SOL spot ETF applications

PA Daily | Trump nominates David O. Sacks as White House cryptocurrency and AI director; US SEC rejects two SOL spot ETF applications

Binance will list Across Protocol (ACX) and Orca (ORCA); Florida plans to build a strategic Bitcoin reserve in 2025, which may invest more than US$3 billion; Pudgy Penguins will issue the token $PENGU in 2024, 25.9% of which will be allocated to the Pudgy community.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005209-15.07%
Solana
SOL$181.11-0.38%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.913-1.03%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1173-1.84%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017463-10.03%
Share
PANews2024/12/06 18:47

Trending News

More

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months

BlockDAG’s $376M Presale & 2.5M Users Set Stage for a Landmark Layer 1 Launch!