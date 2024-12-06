MEXC Exchange
Crypto News
/
2025-08-19 Tuesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
OSL Trading Hour: BTC may rise to $120,000, $3 billion options are about to expire
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
BTC
$115,022
-0.32%
MAY
$0.04942
+1.08%
PANews
2024/12/09 11:45
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.9)
On-chain heat returns
MEME
$0.001996
-6.07%
MEMES
$0.00008786
-1.83%
PANews
2024/12/09 10:57
Financing Weekly Report | 23 public financing events; Blockchain interoperability developer Union Labs completes $12 million Series A financing
AI and CeFi projects in the primary market performed well; Pantera Capital raised US$20 million, which will be used to invest in TON, a blockchain related to Telegram.
TON
$3.244
-3.56%
AI
$0.1173
-1.84%
WELL
$0.0001266
-1.70%
PANews
2024/12/09 10:25
AMA Review: One hand BTC, one hand PVP, crazy MEME game theory
How can ordinary players profit from Crazy PVP in a scientific and sustainable way?
BTC
$115,022
-0.32%
GAME
$26.3884
+3.51%
MEME
$0.001996
-6.07%
PANews
2024/12/09 09:16
PA Daily | There is no snapshot of the “Fat Penguin” PENGU token; the top ten Bitcoin holders control nearly 15% of the circulation
Telegram founder Pavel Durov has appeared in a Paris court and said he "trusts the French judicial system"; BABYDOGE's $2.42 million worth of tokens unlocked about 10 hours ago were all recharged into Binance; Vitalik Buterin said he could not accept Ethereum's abandonment of verifiability.
BABYDOGE
$0.000000001247
-1.37%
TOKEN
$0.01413
-1.80%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
PENGU
$0.031694
+0.66%
NOT
$0.001867
-0.69%
FAT
$0.002641
+1.11%
PANews
2024/12/08 17:26
A Deep Dive into Token Unlocks: What Are the Most Important Factors in Price Changes?
90% unlocking creates negative price pressure regardless of size or type, with team unlocking triggering the worst crashes and irrational selling.
DEEP
$0.162195
-0.05%
TOKEN
$0.01413
-1.80%
PANews
2024/12/08 17:02
PA Daily | UK FCA warns Pump.fun of providing financial services or products without permission; "Crypto Czar" David Sacks is a Solana supporter and investor in Multicoin Capital
The Czech Republic has exempted capital gains tax on Bitcoin held for more than three years with the unanimous consent of the parliament; EigenLayer plans to launch an upgraded version of Rewards v2 in January next year, aiming to enhance the flexibility of the re-pledge ecosystem; Musk released a portrait photo with the words "The Dogeson" and "The Dogefather".
FUN
$0.009149
-3.67%
PHOTO
$1.1
-2.00%
MORE
$0.09923
-1.63%
PUMP
$0.002848
-10.27%
PANews
2024/12/07 17:14
Bankless: A look at 15 popular crypto AI agent projects
Whether pursuing entertainment, appreciating art, or seeking market insights, cryptocurrency AI agents are reshaping the way we interact with the digital world - and this is just the beginning.
AI
$0.1173
-1.84%
PANews
2024/12/07 09:30
BTC Surpasses $100K! Insights into Binance's Listing Strategy and Wealth Impact
This article dives deeper into the data to decode Binance's listing strategy and its role in shaping market dynamics.
BTC
$115,022
-0.32%
PANews
2024/12/06 22:40
PA Daily | Trump nominates David O. Sacks as White House cryptocurrency and AI director; US SEC rejects two SOL spot ETF applications
Binance will list Across Protocol (ACX) and Orca (ORCA); Florida plans to build a strategic Bitcoin reserve in 2025, which may invest more than US$3 billion; Pudgy Penguins will issue the token $PENGU in 2024, 25.9% of which will be allocated to the Pudgy community.
WHITE
$0.0005209
-15.07%
SOL
$181.11
-0.38%
TRUMP
$8.913
-1.03%
AI
$0.1173
-1.84%
HOUSE
$0.017463
-10.03%
PANews
2024/12/06 18:47
