Data reveals how Bitcoin holders behave after reaching new highs
Investors' positions are at extreme profit levels, and multiple risk indicators are rising, indicating that investors need to act with caution, while realized profits and funding rates are beginning to decline, suggesting a consolidation period.
PANews
2024/12/05 16:05
Trump nominates Paul Atkins as SEC Chairman, Bitcoin breaks through $100,000, cryptocurrency regulation is about to open a new chapter
The crypto community and market reacted strongly, with CEOs of companies such as Coinbase and Ripple and U.S. senators who support cryptocurrencies expressing congratulations one after another. The price of Bitcoin also broke through the $100,000 mark for the first time.
PANews
2024/12/05 12:22
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.5)
PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched the "Meme Daily", a quick view of the Meme sector's popularity distribution, quickly grasp the market dynamics! 🗓12/5 Update: Send BAN Sotheby's Vice President issued $VOID again, the ultimate concept abstraction: nothingness (15% minted by himself) M3M3 Meteora's airdrop to LP is the number of new base chain meme plates
PANews
2024/12/05 11:19
PA Daily | Trump nominated Paul Atkins, who supports encryption, as the chairman of the US SEC; Yesterday, the martial law crisis in South Korea caused a short-term spike of 30% on Upbit BTC
Pantera Capital raised $20 million to invest in TON, a blockchain related to Telegram; the trading volume of crypto stablecoins exceeded $700 billion in November, setting a new record; Coinbase International Station will launch Morpho perpetual futures contracts.
PANews
2024/12/04 19:19
Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology
In this article, the Solana Foundation elaborates on the three key development directions of AI+encryption integration.
PANews
2024/12/04 17:15
Drama in South Korea’s crypto market: Altcoins lead the rise, seniors rush into the market, martial law triggers flash crash
The farce of martial law in South Korea has caused drastic fluctuations in the market, allowing Korean elderly people who have just entered the market to feel the huge volatility of the crypto market. Although the martial law in South Korea has been lifted, the interweaving of political turmoil and market volatility has brought huge arbitrage opportunities, and the influx of a large amount of funds has also highlighted the crypto market's ability to resist regional risks.
PANews
2024/12/04 13:07
OSL trading time: Upbit's BTC short-term negative premium reached 30% last night, TRX and BNB hit record highs
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2024/12/04 11:40
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.4)
The number of new meme listings on the Base chain in 24 hours has reached 5,000
PANews
2024/12/04 11:22
Interview with Hyperliquid founder Jeff: He taught himself programming after entering the industry and refused to accept VC investment
Start from user needs rather than catering to VCs.
PANews
2024/12/04 11:13
The altcoin season is here! Data analysis of 289 token performances shows that 60% have risen by more than 100%, with public chains and MEME being the hottest
Those former copycat stars who no longer dominate the public opinion market seem to be quietly returning in another way.
PANews
2024/12/04 10:23
