Placeholder Partners: Advice for New Investors in the Current Environment

Staying sober and controlling risks is the way to survive in the long run.
PANews2024/11/29 17:35
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.29)

Christmas concept tokens start hype early
PANews2024/11/29 11:23
OSL Trading Hours: BTC Approaches $100,000, Institutional Demand Continues to Strengthen the Market

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2024/11/29 11:07
PA Daily｜Hyperliquid will hold TGE tomorrow; BNSOL super staking will be launched on Pyth Network

BNSOL Super Staking will launch its first project - the oracle network Pyth Network (PYTH); Chinese listed company SOS announced that it will purchase $50 million worth of Bitcoin; Hyperliquid reminded users to accept the Genesis Event terms as soon as possible.
PANews2024/11/28 19:13
Talking about Ethena: USDe Token Economics and ENA Valuation

The conservative estimate is that ENA will rise to US$2.25 by the end of next year, and the optimistic forecast is US$5.
PANews2024/11/28 18:46
Chinese concept stock SOS invested 50 million US dollars in Bitcoin. Are Chinese listed companies buying up BTC in a big way to control the stock price?

As the market recognition of Bitcoin continues to increase, Chinese concept stock SOS followed suit and invested 50 million US dollars in Bitcoin, driving up its stock price. In fact, many domestic listed companies have also included Bitcoin in their reserve assets, which not only optimizes the company's asset structure and brings additional income, but also greatly promotes the rapid rise of stock prices.
PANews2024/11/28 16:18
GCR: From Fantom to Sonic, can Andre Cronie's return open the road to redemption?

Sonic puts developers first and ensures that app developers are paid what they deserve.
PANews2024/11/28 15:27
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.28)

A new batch of AI MEMEs emerges
PANews2024/11/28 11:19
PA Daily｜The Trump administration is considering letting the CFTC take the lead in digital asset regulation; a US court ruled that OFAC had exceeded its authority to sanction Tornado Cash

Kraken will close the NFT market; OpenAI received a new investment of US$1.5 billion from SoftBank; Brazilian lawmakers proposed a Bitcoin reserve bill, intending to allocate 5% of the treasury reserves to Bitcoin.
PANews2024/11/27 19:22
AI+MEME welcomes a new player UBC: market value exceeded 100 million within 48 hours of launch, promoting democratization and fairness of AI resources

This article will deeply analyze how UBC reshapes the AI development paradigm from the dimensions of technical architecture, token economic model and development plan.
PANews2024/11/27 16:48

