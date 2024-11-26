2025-08-19 Tuesday

Is the crypto privacy track welcoming good news? Tornado Cash's sanctions case was overturned, but the developer still faces criminal charges

Recently, a U.S. court overturned the decision that Tornado Cash&#39;s smart contract was sanctioned, which is a milestone in defending the privacy rights of the crypto industry and preventing excessive government intervention. Although Tornado Cash has won a temporary victory in the law, its developers still face criminal charges, and the platform will still face a series of market and regulatory challenges in the future.
PANews2024/11/27 14:45
OSL Trading Moments: The market faces profit-taking pressure, and the regulatory environment shows positive signals

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2024/11/27 12:06
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.27)

Base: Meme popularity doesn’t disappear, it just shifts
PANews2024/11/27 11:24
From zero-sum game to value creation: Hivemapper leads the new paradigm of DePIN and DeFi integration

The Hivemapper Foundation recently reached a strategic cooperation with Kamino and Jito Labs to jointly launch the HONEY-JitoSOL liquidity treasury incentive plan.
PANews2024/11/27 10:00
PA Daily｜Rumble will purchase $20 million worth of Bitcoin; Justin Sun invests in Trump family crypto project WLFI

The value of Telegram's digital assets increased to US$1.3 billion in the first half of 2024; Schuman Financial completed a seed round of financing of US$7.36 million and now launched the euro stablecoin EURØP that complies with MiCA regulations.
PANews2024/11/26 18:54
Solana chain data exploded in November: Phantom entered the Apple Store download list, and MEME coin PVP difficulty increased

Is the crypto world entering a truly active period? What more meaningful facts are hidden behind the active data on the Solana chain? PANews conducted an in-depth analysis of Solana's on-chain performance.
PANews2024/11/26 18:21
How to make money in a bull market and avoid going bankrupt?

Never make an "all-in" deal.
PANews2024/11/26 14:43
The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

AI agents are bringing the same narrative to crypto as the rest of the tech industry, and the combination of AI agents + crypto tokens could be 10x more effective at trying out new ideas.
PANews2024/11/26 14:03
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.26)

pump.fun removes live streaming feature
PANews2024/11/26 11:26
The big boss behind Tether emerges: Trump’s nominee for Commerce Secretary is caught in turmoil, is it a power struggle or professional cooperation?

Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was revealed to have reached an agreement with Tether last year, investing in Tether and acquiring about 5% of its shares. It is suspected that Lutnick will not be able to avoid violating the transition team's own code of ethics.
PANews2024/11/26 10:04

