PA Daily | Wall Street bond trading giant Cantor acquires approximately 5% ownership interest in Tether for $600 million; Musk tweeted the same meme "WOULD" and it skyrocketed

Tether has minted 5 billion USDT in the past three days, and the net minting volume has reached 13 billion since November 6; Trump nominated former government policy adviser Brooke Rollins as Secretary of Agriculture; the ZKasino project lent 8 million DAI to buy 2,301 ETH last night, and currently has lent a total of 19.589 million DAI to buy 5,801 ETH.