Grayscale Research: What is the utility of integrating AI agents with blockchain?
The integration of AI agents with blockchain technology represents more than just a new use case for cryptocurrency; it signals a potential shift in the way AI agents interact with money.
PANews
2024/11/25 20:35
PA Daily｜Hong Kong ZhongAn Bank launches virtual currency trading services; US Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$3.38 billion last week
After Binance announced the launch of 1000WHY and 1000CHEEMS USDT perpetual contracts, both WHY and Cheems plummeted by more than 30%; Musk's net worth hit a record high of US$348 billion.
PANews
2024/11/25 19:03
Cryptocurrency War: After the FBI raided the founder of Polymarket, competitor Kalshi bought KOLs to influence public opinion?
Kalshi funded influencers to imply that its competitor Polymarket and CEO Shayne Coplan were engaged in illegal activities.
PANews
2024/11/25 15:22
OSL Trading Time: ZhongAn Bank in Hong Kong launches cryptocurrency trading service, BTC continues to strengthen and approaches $100,000
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2024/11/25 12:19
Solana ETF Approval Prospects: From "Almost Hopeless" to "Expected Before the End of 2025", What Are the Current Challenges?
Although Solana lacks the support of a mature futures market and faces potential obstacles in being judged as a security, its ETF application process is progressing steadily in anticipation of the new regulatory environment.
PANews
2024/11/25 11:29
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.25)
On-chain popularity decreases, cat memes increase
PANews
2024/11/25 11:11
Financing Weekly Report | 16 public financing events; Crypto entertainment game platform Monkey Tilt completed a $30 million Series A financing round, led by Pantera Capital
Theory Venture launched a $450 million fund; Accolade Partners completed the fundraising of its third blockchain fund with a total of $202 million.
PANews
2024/11/25 10:30
Weekly preview | Ethereum Layer 2 network Starknet mainnet launches STRK staking; HashKey Group ecological token HSK officially launched
In the coming week from November 25th to December 1st, there are other blockchain news worth your attention.
PANews
2024/11/24 21:17
PA Daily | Wall Street bond trading giant Cantor acquires approximately 5% ownership interest in Tether for $600 million; Musk tweeted the same meme "WOULD" and it skyrocketed
Tether has minted 5 billion USDT in the past three days, and the net minting volume has reached 13 billion since November 6; Trump nominated former government policy adviser Brooke Rollins as Secretary of Agriculture; the ZKasino project lent 8 million DAI to buy 2,301 ETH last night, and currently has lent a total of 19.589 million DAI to buy 5,801 ETH.
PANews
2024/11/24 17:09
Check out 9 DePIN projects that may be profitable
Projects include Rivalz Network, Dawn, Kuzco, Nexus, Aggregata, Oasis AI, etc. Users can benefit by running nodes, contributing data, and participating in AI-driven platforms.
PANews
2024/11/24 13:04
