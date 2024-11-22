MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-19 Tuesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Data overview of the MEME universe: The "Golden Dog" is one in a million, and the Frog series has the best liquidity
What kind of MEME is more likely to break the curve, and what are the characteristics behind the top MEME? PANews uses the overall data of MEME to restore the truth about the top MEME.
MORE
$0.09922
-1.63%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
DOG
$0.002845
+1.24%
MEME
$0.002001
-5.92%
Share
PANews
2024/11/24 11:44
PA Daily | Trump nominates hedge fund executive Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary; Magic Eden (ME token) TGE will be held on December 10
CZ unfollowed Musk on the X platform; Jaime Lizárrag, one of the three Democratic members of the US SEC, plans to resign early next year; Bitcoin financial public chain Side Protocol will open airdrop registration on November 26; Coinbase signed a sponsorship agreement with the NBA Los Angeles Clippers.
TRUMP
$8.912
-1.08%
TOKEN
$0.01412
-1.87%
MAGIC
$0.22709
-8.02%
ME
$0.6918
-1.10%
FUND
$0.0246
--%
Share
PANews
2024/11/23 17:08
A Crypto Map of Trump’s New Administration: A Look at the Crypto Holdings and Policy Positions of Key Decision-makers
This article will review the cryptocurrency holdings and policy positions of eight members of the new Trump administration, from Vice President JD Vance to Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Among these core decision makers, some have invested directly in crypto assets, while others have expressed support for the crypto industry through policies and statements.
F
$0.007285
-1.68%
TRUMP
$8.912
-1.08%
VICE
$0.01182
-0.33%
CORE
$0.4786
-0.78%
Share
PANews
2024/11/23 11:32
PA Daily | U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler will step down on January 20, 2025; the final approval deadline for the Solana ETF application submitted by four institutions is early August next year
A US court ruled that the SEC's "broker rule" exceeded its statutory authority and was revoked; Trump Media may plan to launch a crypto payment service "TruthFi"; MicroStrategy completed the issuance of $3 billion convertible bonds and plans to continue to increase its holdings of Bitcoin.
U
$0.0208
-5.45%
TRUMP
$8.912
-1.08%
MAY
$0.04941
+1.08%
Share
PANews
2024/11/22 18:38
MicroStrategy’s stock price is bearish, and its Bitcoin holdings exceed US$32.6 billion. Can the leverage game continue?
While MicroStrategy has achieved capital appreciation with the help of Bitcoin's super-strong returns, the high premium of its stock price has also caused market concerns, and Citron, a well-known short-selling institution, has publicly stated its short position. Can MicroStrategy's leverage game continue?
GAME
$26.3875
+3.81%
WELL
$0.0001266
-1.70%
Share
PANews
2024/11/22 17:27
The highest increase after the launch was nearly 140%. A detailed explanation of the game platform Open Loot created by the Big Time team
Open Loot is a Web3 game distribution platform and marketplace that strives to provide infrastructure support for mid-core to hardcore games and solve common pain points in blockchain games such as usability, scalability, and compliance.
GAME
$26.3875
+3.81%
CORE
$0.4786
-0.78%
PAIN
$1.2066
+0.03%
OPEN
$0.0000000825
+1.85%
Share
PANews
2024/11/22 15:36
Opinion: Flywheel starts, Solana becomes the winner of meme craze
Whenever people bet on a meme and realize a “profit” by buying SOL, the real winner is the VC who sold the SOL.
SOL
$181.01
-0.37%
REAL
$0.0514
+5.80%
VC
$0.00436
-1.80%
PEOPLE
$0.01856
-2.82%
MEME
$0.002001
-5.92%
Share
PANews
2024/11/22 14:31
OSL Trading Hours: BTC breaks through $99,000, is Solana ETF likely to be approved?
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
BTC
$115,084.98
-0.25%
Share
PANews
2024/11/22 12:22
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.22)
Abstraction is popular in the world
MEME
$0.002001
-5.92%
MEMES
$0.00008786
-1.83%
Share
PANews
2024/11/22 11:12
An interview with Finoverse, the organizer of Hong Kong Fintech Week, from 2,500 people to one of the world's largest fintech events
Hong Kong Fintech Week is being organized by Invest Hong Kong and the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, and Finoverse.
PEOPLE
$0.01856
-2.82%
Share
PANews
2024/11/22 10:22
Trending News
More
Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity
Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns
Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026
Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months
BlockDAG’s $376M Presale & 2.5M Users Set Stage for a Landmark Layer 1 Launch!