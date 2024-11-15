2025-08-19 Tuesday

PA Daily | Coinbase jumps to the top of the App Store&#39;s free financial app list; the total loss of the DEXX hacking incident is close to $20 million

PA Daily | Coinbase jumps to the top of the App Store&#39;s free financial app list; the total loss of the DEXX hacking incident is close to $20 million

DEXX sent a letter to the hacker, saying that it would not be responsible if the funds were returned within 24 hours, otherwise it would cooperate with the police to take law enforcement action; a trader made a profit of more than 1.6 million US dollars on RIF and URO in 20 days, with a return rate of 1,473 times; MicroStrategy&#39;s 26 billion US dollars in Bitcoin reserves exceeds the cash reserves of IBM and Nike.
PANews2024/11/17 17:19
In-depth analysis of decentralized energy and blue chip projects

In-depth analysis of decentralized energy and blue chip projects

Blockchain technology and DePIN provide a key framework for decentralized energy systems. This article introduces several key energy protocols that embody noteworthy progress in this decentralized energy landscape. Including Project Zero, Daylight, StarPower, Plural Energy, Glow, Sourceful, Power Ledger.
PANews2024/11/17 08:28
PA Daily | On-chain transaction terminal DEXX was attacked and hundreds of millions of yuan were stolen; Gary Gensler may announce his resignation in early January after Thanksgiving

PA Daily | On-chain transaction terminal DEXX was attacked and hundreds of millions of yuan were stolen; Gary Gensler may announce his resignation in early January after Thanksgiving

The U.S. Attorney&#39;s Office for the Southern District of New York plans to reduce cryptocurrency-related cases; the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act has been published on Pennsylvania&#39;s website; the Memecoins track has an average return of 103% in the past 30 days, more than 6 times the average return of the overall crypto market.
PANews2024/11/16 17:09
Ethereum ecosystem gathers in Bangkok, reviewing the latest developments of mainstream projects during Devcon

Ethereum ecosystem gathers in Bangkok, reviewing the latest developments of mainstream projects during Devcon

At Devcon 2024, many Ethereum ecosystem projects chose to announce their latest achievements or project progress during this period. PANews summarized the major project progress during Devcon 2024.
PANews2024/11/16 16:05
Michael Saylor: We are planning a party for Bitcoin to reach $100,000 by the end of the year, and it will not retreat to $60,000

Michael Saylor: We are planning a party for Bitcoin to reach $100,000 by the end of the year, and it will not retreat to $60,000

Whoever takes over as chairman of the U.S. SEC will play the &quot;most critical role&quot; in the crypto industry.
PANews2024/11/16 09:18
PA Daily | Hong Kong Stock Exchange launches virtual asset index series; 18 U.S. state attorneys general sue SEC for overstepping its authority

PA Daily | Hong Kong Stock Exchange launches virtual asset index series; 18 U.S. state attorneys general sue SEC for overstepping its authority

The U.S. Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$401 million yesterday; Tether launched the asset tokenization platform &quot;Hadron by Tether&quot;; the Pennsylvania House of Representatives submitted a legislative proposal to &quot;include Bitcoin as a reserve asset on the balance sheet.&quot;
PANews2024/11/15 18:58
How do traditional financial institutions adopt cryptocurrencies in stages?

How do traditional financial institutions adopt cryptocurrencies in stages?

Outlining crypto product launch considerations to enable financial institutions to assess market opportunities while addressing regulatory and compliance requirements.
PANews2024/11/15 16:50
Given the current situation, I now identify as a MEME…

Given the current situation, I now identify as a MEME…

MEME is rapidly reshaping investor behavior and market ecology through the amplification effect of social media and the emotional resonance of the community. Self-deprecating tweets such as Litecoin also reflect that it is difficult to ensure the continued steady growth of crypto projects by simply relying on technological innovation and long-term planning.
PANews2024/11/15 14:35
Exclusive interview with Sasha, founder of Notcoin: It’s no longer just a game, it’s a community and culture, and point-to-point games that try to copy usually fail

Exclusive interview with Sasha, founder of Notcoin: It’s no longer just a game, it’s a community and culture, and point-to-point games that try to copy usually fail

Sasha said that simply copying other people&#39;s gameplay is actually difficult to succeed. Notcoin now also plays the role of a game publisher. He believes that by focusing on the community, Notcoin has enough depth to become a culture, in fact a &quot;cult&quot;.
PANews2024/11/15 13:39
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.15)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.15)

In 2024, the status of the gifts for Dog and Wright has already been reversed!
PANews2024/11/15 11:07

