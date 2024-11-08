MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-19 Tuesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
NFT’s Breakthrough and Rebirth: Finding Innovation Paths and Growth Potential in Turbulence
This report deeply analyzes the current development status of the NFT market and explores potential paths for the sustainable development of NFT, helping everyone to more comprehensively understand the complexity of the NFT market and gain insight into its possible future innovation paths.
MORE
$0.09923
-1.63%
FUTURE
$0.13763
--%
NFT
$0.0000004624
-0.64%
Share
PANews
2024/11/11 16:47
Another community victory? AI MEME coin ACT is about to be listed on Binance and has risen more than ten times. It has been backstabbed by developers many times.
After experiencing multiple backstabs from Dev (deployers), ACT once fell into a trough, but now it has ushered in a dramatic plot reversal. On November 11, Binance announced the launch of ACT and added a seed tag to it. After this news ignited market sentiment, ACT soared more than ten times in a short period of time.
MORE
$0.09923
-1.63%
TAG
$0.001006
-2.26%
SEED
$0.001029
-0.19%
AI
$0.1175
-1.67%
ACT
$0.03973
-0.47%
MEME
$0.002
-6.36%
Share
PANews
2024/11/11 15:43
Interview with Kevin Lee, Chief Commercial Officer of Gate Group: Crypto financial instruments will expand to multiple levels, and the key to increasing market share is marketing
Kevin shared how Gate Group’s sponsorship of Inter Milan promoted its business growth, Gate Group’s plan to strategically invest $10 million in the TON blockchain, and hot trends in the crypto industry such as ETFs, memes, and AI.
TON
$3.247
-3.59%
LEE
$1.911
+2.19%
AI
$0.1175
-1.67%
HOT
$0.0009593
-0.16%
Share
PANews
2024/11/11 11:50
Financing Weekly Report | 19 public financing events; "Solidity 2.0" development company Vlayer completed a $10 million pre-seed round of financing
Messari's report showed that the amount of financing in the crypto industry increased by 96% month-on-month to US$1.76 billion in October, the highest since November 2023.
SEED
$0.001029
-0.19%
Share
PANews
2024/11/11 10:35
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.11)
Rising prices bring "faith"
MEME
$0.002
-6.36%
MEMES
$0.00008786
-1.83%
Share
PANews
2024/11/11 10:22
RWA brings about a paradigm shift in finance? Interpreting Hong Kong’s crypto ambitions from OSL’s selected sandbox projects
RWA tokenization is a historic departure for Hong Kong’s digital asset finance, and retail products may become a key trigger point.
MAY
$0.0494
+1.06%
RWA
$0.004934
-5.02%
Share
PANews
2024/11/11 10:00
PA Daily | Bitcoin is approaching a new high of $80,000; Tether has issued 4 billion USDT on Ethereum in the past three days, most of which flowed into exchanges
MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings have generated unrealized profits of over $10 billion; Ethereum's market value surpassed Johnson & Johnson to rank 33rd in the global asset rankings; CryptoPunks and BAYC are the only two NFT series that have continued to rank in the top 10 by monthly average market value since 2022; this week's NFT transaction volume increased by 14.99% month-on-month to US$95.72 million, but the number of buyers fell by more than 90% month-on-month.
MORE
$0.09923
-1.63%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
NFT
$0.0000004624
-0.64%
AMP
$0.003618
+1.88%
Share
PANews
2024/11/10 17:08
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium
Raydium accounts for 60.7% of the total trading volume of Solana ecosystem DEX.
Share
PANews
2024/11/10 09:01
PA Daily | US SEC postpones decision on listing Ethereum spot ETF options on New York Stock Exchange; Binance Labs invests in BIO Protocol
The crypto industry's $135 million US election campaign has not lost a single battle in the 48 elections to date; Sky Forum has released a new SPK token economics proposal; Smart Money, with a swing win rate of 85.7%, made a profit of $1.51 million on ETH in its 15th swing trade; Binance Futures will launch GRASS, DRIFT and SWELL 1-75x USDT perpetual contracts.
BIO
$0.13668
+3.23%
SPK
$0.07658
-2.10%
SWELL
$0.010271
-4.31%
Share
PANews
2024/11/09 17:08
PA Daily | Bitcoin spot ETFs had a record net inflow of $1.376 billion yesterday; the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points as expected
Zhao Changpeng revealed that he had received an offer to sell his controlling stake in Binance: "No action yet but happy to review every offer"; 281 pro-crypto candidates were elected to congressional seats, including 263 to the House of Representatives and 18 to the Senate; MakerDAO voted to maintain its brand renamed "Sky".
PRO
$0.769
+1.25%
HAPPY
$0.0015284
-0.57%
HOUSE
$0.017299
-10.89%
NET
$0.00010751
+5.30%
Share
PANews
2024/11/08 18:52
Trending News
More
Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity
Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns
Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026
Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months
BlockDAG’s $376M Presale & 2.5M Users Set Stage for a Landmark Layer 1 Launch!