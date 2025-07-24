2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Legendary investor Dan Tapiero: All in on crypto, Bitcoin aims for $1 million

Legendary investor Dan Tapiero: All in on crypto, Bitcoin aims for $1 million

Interview guest: Dan Tapiero, American macro investor and founder of 50T Podcast source: When Shift Happens Air Date: Jul 10, 2025 Organized by: BitpushNews Preface: In the ever-changing financial world,
Everscale
EVER$0,00968+0,10%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 13:00
Stablecoin Giant Tether Rekindles Plans to Break Into US Market: Report

Stablecoin Giant Tether Rekindles Plans to Break Into US Market: Report

Tether is laying the groundwork for a fresh push into the US, spurred by a major shift in the country’s regulatory climate. CEO Paolo Ardoino told Bloomberg in an interview Wednesday that the company is moving ahead with its domestic strategy, following last week’s signing of landmark stablecoin legislation by US President Donald Trump. The so-called GENIUS Act is expected to expand the role of stablecoins in global finance, potentially allowing banks, card networks and tech firms to issue their own digital tokens. “We are well in progress of establishing our US domestic strategy,” Ardoino told Bloomberg. “It’s going to be focused on the US institutional markets, providing an efficient stablecoin for payments but also for interbank settlements and trading.” The passage of landmark US crypto legislation signed into law last week by President Donald Trump is prompting the world’s largest issuer of stablecoins to make plans to do business in the US again https://t.co/9xig1dihLB — Bloomberg (@business) July 23, 2025 Tether Shakes Off Past Scrutiny as USDT Circulation Surges His announcement signals a notable reversal for Tether, which has kept its operations largely offshore since 2021, when it paid nearly $60m to settle allegations with US regulators . The company was barred from operating in New York after the attorney general’s office accused it of making false claims about its reserves. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission also fined Tether for misleading the public about how well its stablecoin was backed. Despite the regulatory setbacks, Tether’s USDT token has remained dominant globally, with more than $162b in circulation. That figure is up 18% since the start of the year. Its closest rival, USDC issued by Circle Internet Group, has a circulating supply of around $64.7b. Tether Rejects IPO Route Even as Circle’s Stock Soars Tether’s renewed focus on the US comes as competition heats up. Circle, which went public in June , has seen its stock surge over 500% since its debut. Tether, however, has no plans to follow suit. “In general we are not interested in becoming a public company,” Ardoino said. The new legislation appears to be opening doors that were previously shut. Ardoino, along with other crypto executives, attended the White House bill signing. The law could, for the first time, help normalize stablecoin usage, both in crypto trading and across mainstream financial infrastructure. Tether has long been under fire for a lack of transparency, particularly regarding its reserves. Audits, promised for years, have yet to materialize. But Ardoino said the company has been in contact with auditing firms in recent weeks. As it re-engages with the US, Tether looks committed to its primary strategy of leading in emerging markets. Ardoino said that these regions are a key priority, where the company believes it maintains a strong advantage over competitors. “This is something that Tether has done incredibly well for the past 10 years,” he said. “We have a better technology, we have a much better understanding of this market than anyone else.”
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,019616-0,39%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,1836-15,03%
Router Protocol
ROUTE$0,00634-9,68%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,000483+2,17%
Major
MAJOR$0,15359-1,62%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/24 12:29
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 24, 2025 – Ethereum Flips Bitcoin in Spot Volume as Whales Load Up on ETH Amid Altcoin Rotation

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 24, 2025 – Ethereum Flips Bitcoin in Spot Volume as Whales Load Up on ETH Amid Altcoin Rotation

For the first time in over a year, Ethereum has overtaken Bitcoin in spot trading volume, signaling a potential shift in investor sentiment. According to CryptoQuant, ETH recorded $25.7 billion in spot volume last week, surpassing Bitcoin’s $24.4 billion. The ETH/BTC volume ratio broke above 1 for the first time since June 2024, as traders increasingly rotate funds into Ethereum and various altcoins. Seven newly created wallets have recently accumulated 466,253 ETH ($1.7B), including 40,591 ETH ($148M) added just today, as per Lookonchain data. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Bitcoin
BTC$112 182,42-1,50%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,1836-15,03%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000000000006199--%
Ethereum
ETH$3 392,63-4,66%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,001605+12,08%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/24 12:22
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$332 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 14 consecutive days

Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$332 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 14 consecutive days

PANews reported on July 24 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$332 million yesterday (July 23, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000000000006199--%
LayerNet
NET$0,00011117-0,24%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 12:01
Solo: zkHE-based authentication protocol to build a trusted anonymous identity layer for Web3

Solo: zkHE-based authentication protocol to build a trusted anonymous identity layer for Web3

“Solo is building a “trusted anonymous” on-chain identity system based on its original zkHE architecture, which is expected to break the “impossible triangle” that has long plagued Web3, that is,
Sologenic
SOLO$0,35369-5,31%
Solayer
LAYER$0,5763-4,58%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 12:00
Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net outflow of $85.9628 million yesterday, continuing its net outflow for three consecutive days

Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net outflow of $85.9628 million yesterday, continuing its net outflow for three consecutive days

PANews reported on July 24 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 23, Eastern Time) was US$85.9628 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000000000006199--%
LayerNet
NET$0,00011117-0,24%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 11:59
Solana implemented SIMD-0256 yesterday, increasing the block limit by 20%

Solana implemented SIMD-0256 yesterday, increasing the block limit by 20%

PANews reported on July 24 that according to crypto KOL MartyParty, Solana implemented an upgrade yesterday based on the SIMD-0256 proposal, increasing the block size by 20%. This upgrade increased
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,1851+7,24%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 11:56
Publicly listed company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency acquisition costs have reached $9.6 million

Publicly listed company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency acquisition costs have reached $9.6 million

PANews reported on July 24 that Lion Group (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced that it has purchased additional SUI tokens, bringing the total acquisition cost of its HYPE, SOL and SUI tokens
Solana
SOL$156,79-5,70%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$35,89-4,90%
SUI
SUI$3,2956-7,61%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 11:48
Ripple: Beware of XRP-related scams on YouTube

Ripple: Beware of XRP-related scams on YouTube

PANews reported on July 24 that Ripple issued a warning on the X platform, noting that XRP-related scams are increasing on the YouTube platform. After the scammers steal the account,
XRP
XRP$2,7755-7,99%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 11:30
A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million

A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of US$2.448 million and withdrawing all funds from
pump.fun
PUMP$0,002563-2,62%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 10:41

Trending News

More

What’s next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.

Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm

3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation