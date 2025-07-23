MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
ETHSofia 2025 conference will be held in September
The flagship Ethereum event in the Balkan region, ETHSofia 2025, will take place on September 24-25 at Sofia Tech Park. The organizers promise a large-scale event, bringing together leading Web3 specialists from around the world for three days of intensive technical sessions, workshops, and networking. This is stated in the press release provided by Incrypted. […] Сообщение ETHSofia 2025 conference will be held in September появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Share
Incrypted
2025/07/23 23:00
MARA engineers $850m financial flywheel to fuel Bitcoin buying spree
MARA Holdings, the largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner by market capitalization, unveiled an $850 million private offering of zero-coupon convertible notes due 2032.
ZERO
$0.00004766
-5.53%
FUEL
$0.00681
-3.26%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 22:58
GitHub calls for European sovereign tech fund to support open source software
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the GitHub blog, open source software as digital infrastructure is vital to the economy and society, but its maintenance funds have long
FUND
$0.02749
-1.46%
OPEN
$0.0000000938
+31.74%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 22:57
Crypto ATMs were just banned in New Zealand: Here’s why it matters
New Zealand’s financial watchdog outlawed crypto ATMs, citing regulatory gaps and AML concerns and raising questions about retail access and compliance.
HERE
$0.00046
+7.22%
WHY
$0.00000002361
+1.98%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 22:46
Trusta.AI responds to third-party contract fraud incident, official $TA tokens are safe
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Trusta.AI , an external fraud incident involving an unverified third-party contract ( 0x16d7c6f43df19778e382b7a84bcb8c763971a551 ) occurred on the blockchain recently . Trusta and
AI
$0.1129
-6.38%
SAFE
$0.3998
-4.17%
TA
$0.05601
-9.60%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 22:44
U.S. House Speaker: I am "disappointed" with Powell
PANews reported on July 23 that U.S. House Speaker Johnson said he was "disappointed" with Federal Reserve Chairman Powell after U.S. President Trump continued to criticize the Fed Chairman for
U
$0.01104
-0.27%
HOUSE
$0.013382
-7.74%
TRUMP
$8.519
-3.24%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 22:39
The Cardano competitor? This $0.005 token eyes 120,000% rally
New crypto priced under $0.01 claims 120,000% upside as investors wonder if it can outpace Cardano in the next bull run. #partnercontent
RUN
$0.0000019
-17.39%
BULL
$0.003914
-0.58%
TOKEN
$0.01428
-6.42%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 22:36
Gaia Labs raises $20 million to launch first AI-native smartphone
PANews reported on July 23 that Gaia Labs, a decentralized AI infrastructure developer, announced the completion of a total of $20 million in seed and Series A financing. This round
GAIA
$0.0005425
-2.84%
SEED
$0.001044
-0.47%
AI
$0.1129
-6.38%
LAUNCH
$0.00000000000000127
-0.07%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 22:35
Solar engineers to miners: How new investors are earning daily
James, an engineer, went from skeptic to believer, earning daily through cloud mining on WinnerMining without technical skills or upfront costs. #partnercontent
CLOUD
$0.07508
-8.14%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 22:28
H100 Group increased its holdings by 117.93 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 628.22 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 23 that H100 Group announced that the company purchased 117.93 bitcoins according to its bitcoin vault strategy, with an average purchase price of about 1.12 million
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 22:22
Trending News
More
South Korea Restricts Firms From Including Coinbase, Strategy in ETF Portfolios
Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.
Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm
3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation