2025-08-03 Sunday

Sonic Labs: Another approximately $30 million will be distributed through Sonic Gems

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Sonic Labs, about 49 million $S have been distributed through Sonic Points, but the first season of airdrops has not yet ended.
PANews2025/07/23 22:17
WLFI Partners with Vaulta After Purchasing $6 Million Worth of Tokens

PANews reported on July 23 that World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ), backed by the Trump family, has reached a strategic partnership with Vaulta , pledging to invest $ 6
PANews2025/07/23 22:15
White House: Trump will promote the rapid construction of artificial intelligence data centers

PANews reported on July 23 that the White House: Trump will promote the rapid construction of artificial intelligence data centers. The United States will remove onerous regulatory measures on AI
PANews2025/07/23 22:09
LGHL increases its stake in SUI, bringing total treasury reserves to $9.6 million

PANews reported on July 23 that Lion Group Holdings Limited ( LGHL , NASDAQ: LGHL ) announced that it has increased its holdings of SUI tokens, bringing the total purchase
PANews2025/07/23 22:00
Dow rallies as markets cheer US-Japan trade agreement

None of the headwinds that followed Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs have entirely derailed bulls, with U.S. stocks marching to record highs.
Crypto.news2025/07/23 21:56
Trump: If major countries are willing to open their markets to the United States, tariffs will be waived

PANews reported on July 23 that US President Trump: I will always be willing to give up tariff terms if major countries can be persuaded to open their markets to
PANews2025/07/23 21:40
Bitcoin ETF had a net outflow of 866 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 139,216 ETH

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 866 Bitcoins (about $102 million) today, of which Bitwise had an outflow of
PANews2025/07/23 21:34
ENDRA Life Science to Launch Bitcoin Vault and Revenue Generation Strategy

PANews reported on July 23 that according to NLNico, the US ENDRA Life Science company will adopt a cryptocurrency treasury strategy and plans to implement a Bitcoin-based revenue-generating strategy.
PANews2025/07/23 21:33
Plasma Launches New Phase of Stablecoin Collective: Workshop Kicks Off

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the Plasma announcement, the Plasma stablecoin collective has officially entered a new stage, launching new initiatives such as monthly seminars. As the
PANews2025/07/23 21:32
This coin could repeat XRP’s 2017 price boom and flip $700 into $245,700

XRP turned early investors into millionaires, now, Little Pepe’s $0.0014 presale has crypto watchers wondering if history is about to repeat itself. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/23 21:22

